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Home > Regionals News > After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain

After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain

A 28-year-old engineer died after allegedly suffering an electric shock that caused him to fall into a water-filled drain in Noida. Police have launched an investigation.

After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 12:45 IST

In another shocking incident in Noida, a 23-year-old engineer passed away after falling into a drain on Thursday. As per reports, he was on his way to his company when he accidentally slipped on a flooded road and eventually fell into a current-carrying drain. This news has sent shockwaves through the family of the deceased, who is identified as Aryan Prajapati, a resident of Mohalla Kancha.
 
Prajapati used to work as an engineer in a private company’s solar panel and inverter manufacturing unit. When the news broke to the family, they were plunged into mourning upon receiving the news of the accident. 

How the Incident Took Place?

According to the reports, Aryan was going to his work as usual on Thursday morning when he was crossing a flooded road; he slipped and fell into a nearby drain, which was carrying a high-voltage current, and the nearby people rushed to help him. 
 
Aryan had already passed away when the police arrived, turned off the electricity, and removed him. In the meantime, Aryan was recognised by a female employee who happened to be walking by and notified the employer. Using the cell phone that was discovered in his pocket, the staff told his family about the accident.
 

Aryan’s Father Died Five Years Back

Sanjay Prajapati, Aryan’s father, died approximately five years ago. After his father passed away, he finished his B.Tech in Electronics, assumed responsibility for the family, and relocated to Noida in search of employment. He was the family’s only breadwinner and the only son of his mother, Rani. He had not yet tied the knot. 
 

Aryan Prajapati Death: His Mother is Inconsolable

According to Grandfather Ramvilas, they had three sons. Sanjay, the oldest son, has already died. Mohit, the third son, is a delivery boy, while Rajiv, the second, works at an export industry in Noida. The whole family is devastated by Aryan’s passing. Aryan’s mother, Rani, and uncle Mohit departed for Noida as soon as they learned about the disaster.
 
His uncle Rajiv, who also lives in Noida, reached the spot. Aryan’s mother is devastated after hearing the news, and she is inconsolable, mourning the death of her only son.
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After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain
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After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain
After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain
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