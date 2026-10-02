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Home > Regionals News > Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught

Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught

Agra man allegedly kills wife, burns her body and throws her bones into the Yamuna before filing a missing complaint to mislead police.

Agra Man Kills Wife, Burns Body And Throws Bones In Yamuna (Image: X)
Agra Man Kills Wife, Burns Body And Throws Bones In Yamuna (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 12:34 IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, burned her body in a tin shed behind their house and later threw her bones into the Yamuna in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said in Agra. The case came to light after the man, Lokendra, allegedly tried to mislead police by filing a missing-person complaint for his wife on Tuesday night. His wife Chandni, 30, had been missing from their marital home in Kukthala, under the Achhnera police station area.

Reportedly, police said Lokendra confessed to the murder during questioning on Wednesday. Acting on information provided by him, a police team recovered bones believed to be Chandni’s remains and her mobile phone from the banks of the Yamuna. The investigation began after Chandni’s family reached the police station and accused her husband and in-laws of being involved in her disappearance.

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Agra police find suspicious clues near family home

Lokendra, who lives in Kukthala, stays around 200 metres from a police outpost. He married Chandni, a resident of Akbara, in 2022, and the couple have a two-year-old daughter. According to police, Lokendra killed Chandni on Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute and burned her body in the enclosure behind their house, as per reports. 

He allegedly switched off his own mobile phone and left it at home before trying to create a different trail. Chandni’s phone was thrown in the Sikandra police station area, while Lokendra later went to the Achhnera police station and reported that his wife was missing from home.

Agra investigation deepens after family raises alarm

According to reports, Chandni’s parents also reached the police station and complained that their daughter was missing. They accused Lokendra and his family members and told police that he often assaulted Chandni. The family continued pressing police to trace her.

On Wednesday, Agra police reached the village and began checking the circumstances surrounding the disappearance. Officers found Chandni’s two-year-old daughter playing outside a shop. The situation around the house appeared suspicious, prompting police to call a forensic team to examine the spot.

Agra questioning leads to murder confession

Reports say that during firm questioning, Lokendra allegedly confessed to killing Chandni and burning her body behind the house. He told police that he later carried the bones to Agra and threw them into the Yamuna to destroy evidence.

ACP Achhnera Shailendra Singh said, “Manoj had filed a complaint at the police station today stating that his sister Chandni was missing from her marital home.” The police registered a missing-person report and questioned the woman’s husband. During questioning, he confessed to killing his wife and burning her body over a domestic dispute.

Agra police recover remains and mobile phone

Following the confession, police arrested Lokendra. Acting on information provided by him, the team recovered the remains of the body and Chandni’s mobile phone from the Yamuna banks. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Also Read: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped In Forest: Returning From Daughter’s Home In Odisha, Visually Impaired Elderly Woman Dragged Into Isolation And Assaulted    

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Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught
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Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught

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Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught

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Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught
Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught
Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught
Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught
Agra Husband Burns Wife In Tin Shed, Throws Her Bones In Yamuna To Hide Murder, Then Files Missing Report; Here’s How He Was Caught

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