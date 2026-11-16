Agra Student Blackmails Classmate With Private Videos, Threatens Her In Gangsters' Name, Extorts Rs 20 Lakh And Misuses IDs.

A B.Com student in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is allegedly being harassed, blackmailed and extorted by a former classmate who threatened her in the name of gangsters after she refused his friendship. According to her complaint, the accused allegedly extorted nearly Rs 20 lakh over two years by threatening to harm her family and defame her through private videos. Following the student’s complaint, the Lohamandi police station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations.

How the Harassment Began

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Manan Bansal, who lives near Agrasen Bhawan, had studied with the victim since Class 9. Both later enrolled in a B.Com course at a college on MG Road in 2022. The student alleged that Manan tried to get closer to her, but she refused his advances and complained to his elder sister. Following this, she began receiving threatening Instagram messages from accounts allegedly operating in the names of Sonu Pradhan and other gang members. The messages reportedly pressured her to befriend Manan, accompany him on outings and watch movies with him. She was allegedly threatened with harm to her family if she refused.

Rs 20 Lakh Allegedly Extorted

The student claimed that the accused transferred Rs 10-12 lakh into various bank accounts linked to himself and the alleged gang. He also allegedly collected around Rs 8 lakh in cash. Additionally, a loan of Rs 16,000 was reportedly obtained using her Aadhaar details, and its instalments remain unpaid.

Aadhaar, PAN and UPI Details Misused

The victim further alleged that Manan obtained copies of her Aadhaar and PAN cards, secured a SIM card using her documents and accessed her UPI account credentials. He allegedly used these details to demand money from her relatives and acquaintances. She also claimed that he threatened to send a video to her family and acquaintances to damage her reputation.

Student Drops Out Amid Threats

The student alleged that the accused even claimed to have paid a gang Rs 20,000 to kill her. Fearing for her safety, she stopped attending college midway through the semester and stopped leaving her house. With the alleged extortion continuing, she told police that she had run out of money. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the allegations.

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