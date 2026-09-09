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Home > Regionals News > Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married

Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married

A transgender woman in Agra alleges her lover hid his marriage, abused her and took Rs 4 lakh and a Bullet bike after she underwent a sex change believing they would marry.

Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 20:05 IST

A shocking case of alleged love, betrayal and exploitation has surfaced in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A transgender woman has accused her four-year partner of deceiving her after allegedly promising marriage. The case has been reported from the Sikandra police station area.

According to the complaint, the woman was in a relationship with a man who worked with her. The two had reportedly been together for around four years. She alleges that during the relationship, the man took her to different hotels and had physical relations with her. The woman claims that her partner repeatedly promised to marry her.

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Woman Claims She Underwent Gender Change For Marriage

According to the allegations, the man suggested that she undergo a gender change when she insisted on marriage. Trusting his promise, she agreed. The woman alleges that she underwent the procedure believing that they would eventually get married.

However, she claims she later discovered that the man was already married. The revelation allegedly left her devastated. She has accused him of physically abusing her during their relationship and betraying her after making repeated promises of marriage.

Rs 4 Lakh And Bullet Bike Allegedly Taken

The complaint also contains financial allegations. The transgender woman claims that her lover took around Rs 4 lakh from her. She has also alleged that he took her Bullet motorcycle. Following the alleged betrayal, she approached the Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint detailing the incident.

Sikandra Police Register Case

Following the Commissioner’s directions, Sikandra police registered a case against the accused. Police have now started investigating the allegations. Officers are collecting evidence and examining the claims made in the complaint.

Police officials said further action would depend on the facts and evidence gathered during the investigation. The accused’s role is also being examined. If the allegations are established, legal action will be taken according to the law. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.

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Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married
Tags: Agra lover betrayalAgra transgender casehome-hero-pos-4lover already marriedtransgender woman marriage case

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Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married

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Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married
Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married
Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married
Agra Transgender Woman Underwent Gender Change For Her Lover, Only To Discover He Was Already Married

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