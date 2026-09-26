‘Ahire Ke Chali’ Row: Bihar Students Play Khesari Lal Yadav Song Inside Classroom, Caste-Based Lyrics Land School In Trouble

A group of schoolchildren in Bihar’s Derhgaon allegedly turned their smart classroom into a dance floor, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. The footage shows around 14 students dancing and singing along to a Bhojpuri song containing caste-related references, prompting the Rohtas district administration to order an inquiry.

14 Students Seen Dancing Inside Smart Classroom

The video reportedly shows 14 children inside the smart classroom of Jagdayal Singh Plus-2 High School under the Davath block of Rohtas district. The students can be seen dancing and singing along to a Bhojpuri song by singer Khesari Lal Yadav. The video has drawn attention because the classroom was created to provide students with digital learning facilities and help nurture their academic and creative skills. Instead, the footage shows the space being used for a dance session. The video is reportedly from Tuesday and has since circulated widely on social media.





Education Department Orders Inquiry

Following the circulation of the video, education department officials directed school principal Lal Bahadur Singh Yadav to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report on the incident. Officials have also identified the students who appear in the video, according to the information available so far. The administration is examining the circumstances under which the video was recorded inside the school premises.

Rohtas DM Forms Inquiry Team

Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar said an inquiry team had been constituted after the matter came to light. He said the administration was taking the incident seriously and that the facts would be established through the inquiry. The DM also said that action would be taken in accordance with Education Department directives and the prescribed rules against students found to have violated applicable norms. The incident has also raised questions about the use and supervision of smart classrooms, which are intended primarily to support digital education and learning activities.

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