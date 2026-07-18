Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory Blast: 8 Killed, 10 Injured Inside Illegal Facility; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

At least eight people were killed and ten others were seriously injured following a massive blast inside an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday. According to reports, the blast occurred at a unit functioning on an open plot along the Ramol-Gatrad Road. The injured workers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

8 Killed, 10 Injured in Illegal Firecracker Factory in Ahmedabad

Reports indicate that the firecrackers were being manufactured in an open space where around 12 to 15 people were working when a sudden fire engulfed the site. The operator of the facility has been identified as Mehul Dodiya. Sources claim that the factory’s license had already been cancelled by authorities, but manufacturing activities were allegedly being carried out illegally despite the revocation.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A major fire broke out at the Talent Fireworks factory on Ramol-Gatrad Road in the Mehmudpura area. The Ahmedabad Fire Department has rushed emergency services to the spot to control the blaze. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/158Bs8Zy0f — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Fire Extinguished; Case Registered Against Operator

Timely action by firefighters successfully brought the situation under control, and the fire has been completely contained. The police stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside provisions of the Explosives Act. Forensic teams have been called to the spot to determine the exact cause of the fire and investigate potential violations of safety regulations.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences, Announces Ex-Gratia

Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the victims’ loved ones, stating that his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased victim, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured workers.

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