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Home > Regionals News > Ahmedabad Weather Update: Rain To Continue Through August 12; Lightning, Gusty Winds Likely

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Rain To Continue Through August 12; Lightning, Gusty Winds Likely

Weather Ahmedabad: IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Several Gujarat districts face heavy rain warnings.

Weather Ahmedabad update (Image: AI-generated)
Weather Ahmedabad update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 10:05 IST

Ahmedabad is set for another wet day on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across the city and parts of Gujarat. The Met Centre Ahmedabad recorded 25°C at 7:30 am, with humidity at 89% and a southerly breeze moving at around 7.4 km/h. The weather Ahmedabad forecast says rain activity could continue through the day and into Wednesday morning, while isolated thunderstorms may bring lightning and gusty winds.

Reportedly, the state forecast bulletin issued by the Met Centre Ahmedabad on August 10 has flagged Ahmedabad and Anand for rain at “many places”. The weather Ahmedabad outlook also carries a warning for isolated pockets of the city, where thunderstorms could come with lightning and surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

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Weather Ahmedabad warning points to thunderstorms and strong winds

As per reports, the heaviest rain threat is currently away from Ahmedabad. Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar and Chhota Udepur are likely to see isolated very heavy to heavy rainfall today. Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad and Sabarkantha are also on the warning list for heavy spells. This wider Gujarat weather Ahmedabad system is keeping several districts on alert.

South Gujarat is also expected to remain wet. Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad, along with Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, could receive rain at many places. In Saurashtra, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar and Botad may see more consistent showers, while Rajkot, Amreli, Morbi, Gir Somnath and Kutch are likely to get scattered rain. Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh and Dwarka are expected to see only isolated showers.

Weather Ahmedabad conditions explained by monsoon systems

As per The Economic Times, live readings show Vadodara at 27.2°C with 90% humidity, Surat at 28°C and 84%, Rajkot at 26.2°C and 89%, Bhuj at 28°C and 79%, Dwarka at 29°C and 79%, Veraval at 29.2°C and 81%, and Deesa at 27.4°C with 95% humidity.

The weather Ahmedabad conditions are being driven by a low-pressure area that has shifted from northeast Madhya Pradesh to north MP and nearby areas. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends nearly 6 km into the atmosphere. The monsoon trough runs from Bikaner through this system towards the Bay of Bengal, while a western disturbance lies to the north and a shear zone crosses peninsular India.

Weather Ahmedabad forecast extends into mid-August

The IMD expects another low-pressure area to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around August 12. This could keep the wet phase active into the middle of the month. The seven-day weather Ahmedabad outlook indicates light to moderate rain through August 12, followed by gradually easing intensity.

By August 13 and 14, rain is expected to shift towards Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar, while other parts of Gujarat may see isolated showers. No major change is expected through August 19.

The weather Ahmedabad situation is milder than the alert issued earlier this month. On August 1, Ahmedabad was among 15 districts under a red alert after Surat’s Ambika taluka recorded 24 inches of rain in a single day. The monsoon remains active, however, and conditions can change quickly.

Also Read: Why Did This Odisha Man Bite A Cobra After It Bit Him? The Dangerous Myth   

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Ahmedabad Weather Update: Rain To Continue Through August 12; Lightning, Gusty Winds Likely

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Ahmedabad Weather Update: Rain To Continue Through August 12; Lightning, Gusty Winds Likely
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