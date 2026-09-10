Akash Anand’s ‘Sasur Sanyas’ Gambit Failed, Mayawati Approves His Removal, Ishan’s Role, Inside story In 5 Points

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again drawn the curtain on nephew Akash Anand’s political role, making it clear that his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth’s decision to retire from active politics has not saved his position in the party. Siddharth announced his political retirement on Thursday, but Mayawati subsequently announced that Akash Anand was being completely relieved of his responsibilities.

1. The ‘Sasur Sanyas’ Move Failed

The latest episode began after Mayawati had indicated that Ashok Siddharth’s retirement from politics could open the way for Akash Anand to regain an organisational role. Siddharth, who is Akash’s father-in-law, then announced his retirement, apparently removing the condition Mayawati had laid down. However, the expected return did not happen. Instead, Mayawati confirmed Akash’s removal.

2. Why Mayawati Removed Akash

Mayawati has accused Akash of failing to keep the party and the Bahujan movement above personal and family interests. She also criticised his delayed response to her comments on Siddharth’s retirement, interpreting it as another indication that he was not fully aligned with the organisation’s priorities.

3. Akash’s Roller-Coaster Political Journey

Akash has experienced repeated rises and setbacks within the BSP. He was projected as a possible political successor to Mayawati and was given major organisational responsibilities. He was subsequently removed, reinstated and again sidelined several times. His latest removal is another major setback to his political career within the BSP.

4. Where Does Ishan Anand Fit In?

Akash’s younger brother Ishan Anand has now emerged as a new focus of attention. Mayawati appointed Ishan as a chief sector in-charge, giving him responsibility for reviewing the BSP’s organisational work in states outside Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He will report to his father, Anand Kumar, Mayawati’s brother and a BSP national vice-president.

5. Is Ishan the New Political Heir?

For now, there is no official announcement that Ishan has replaced Akash as Mayawati’s successor. However, his elevation at a time when Akash has been pushed out of the party’s decision-making structure has inevitably fuelled speculation. The move could be an attempt to test another young member of the family for a larger organisational role, particularly ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The latest developments therefore leave Akash Anand’s political future uncertain, while Ishan Anand’s growing presence has added a new dimension to the BSP’s succession debate.

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