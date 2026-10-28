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Home > Regionals News > Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

Delhi has launched the Delhi Liquor Booking app, allowing consumers aged 25 and above to book liquor online and collect purchases from DSIIDC outlets within 48 hours.

Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App With 48-Hour Pickup Rule (Image: X)
Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App With 48-Hour Pickup Rule (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 12:00 IST

The Delhi government has launched an app that lets consumers book liquor bottles online and collect them from selected retail stores, but the service does not offer home delivery. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) introduced the ‘Delhi Liquor Booking’ app to help customers choose brands, pay online and avoid long queues at its outlets. However, officials said the response to the facility has been weak so far, and any expansion will depend on consumer demand.

Delhi liquor booking app: How online orders and store pickup work

Users can browse available brands, select a DSIIDC-operated store, choose bottle sizes and quantities, and make payments through the app. After booking, they receive a QR code that can be scanned at the selected outlet to collect their purchase.

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The liquor must be picked up within 48 hours of booking. Orders can be cancelled before collection, but bottles cannot be returned once they have been sold or collected.

Delhi liquor app: Age limit and permitted purchase quantities

The app is available only to people aged 25 or above. Under excise rules, a person can purchase up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.

The online booking facility is currently limited to DSIIDC-run outlets. The corporation operates 208 liquor stores across Delhi, and the app does not cover shops run by the other government corporations.

Delhi liquor booking: Why the government introduced the facility

The system is intended to reduce waiting times, ease pressure on payment counters and improve transparency in pricing and billing. It also allows customers to choose from the brands available at their selected store.

DSIIDC is one of four government corporations authorised to sell liquor at retail outlets in Delhi. Together, the four corporations operate more than 700 liquor vends across the city. Any expansion of the app will depend on how consumers respond to the service.

Also Read: Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured    

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Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

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Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age
Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age
Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age
Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age
Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

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