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Home > Regionals News > Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and RBI to frame guidelines for accessing bank accounts of people in comas, highlighting financial difficulties faced by dependent families.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X, respresentative photo)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X, respresentative photo)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 15:47 IST

When a person falls into a coma, medical bills begin at once. The bank account, often the family’s only reserve, does not open for anyone else. That was the situation a woman found herself in when her husband lay in a coma and she approached the Allahabad High Court, seeking permission to withdraw money from his bank account.

Her petition, titled Parveen Jahan v State of UP and Another, was still pending when her husband died. The case did not end with his death. It began to raise a bigger question.

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What The Court Has Asked

A bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad has now asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider framing guidelines for bank accounts held by persons in a coma. The court has also directed the Central government and the RBI to state what they propose to do, or to place on record any existing guidelines meant for such special cases.

Why The Bench Is Worried

The judges expressed concern that dependents of such patients are left without any legal remedy, since they cannot reach the money held in the patient’s account. The court said some form of legislation from the competent legislature, or guidelines from the RBI to nationalised banks and their subsidiaries, is necessary to provide a mechanism by which money in a patient’s savings account can be released to dependents.

The court was firm that vague assurances would not do. It said the Central government must state its position “in black and white” and that it also needs the RBI’s response on the issue.

A Warning To Officials

On October 8, the court made clear that the Centre and the RBI will have to file their respective affidavits. If they fail to do so, the bench said, it will be compelled to summon the responsible officers of both.

The State Gets Its Own Task

The court did not leave Uttar Pradesh out. In the meantime, it said the State can consider enforcing the guidelines framed by the Kerala High Court in Shobha Gopalakrishnan v. State of Kerala. The Chief Secretary has been asked to come up with something concrete and substantial at his level. The bench warned that if he does not offer a solution in writing, he will have to appear in person on the next date.

What Comes Next

The matter will be heard next on November 6. By then, the Centre and the RBI will have to show whether any framework already exists, or whether families across the country will continue to wait on a gap in the law. Whether the Chief Secretary arrives with a workable plan, or is called to explain in person, will be seen in the Allahabad High Court in the coming weeks.

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Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

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Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

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Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

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Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma
Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma
Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma
Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma
Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

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