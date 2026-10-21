Allahabad High Court Finds Police Arrest Memo Was Fabricated After Habeas Corpus Plea, Orders Probe And Releases Accused

The Allahabad High Court has ordered its Registrar General to inquire into the alleged fabrication of an arrest memo by the Aligarh police after finding that the document submitted before the Court differed from the one presented to the magistrate during remand proceedings. The case concerns Junaid, who was arrested on August 6 in a forgery case and challenged his detention through a habeas corpus petition. The Court found that the grounds of arrest appeared to have been added to the document after the remand proceedings, possibly after the petition was filed, and ordered his release after concluding that the grounds communicated to him were inadequate.

Allahabad High Court finds differences in arrest memo submitted by police

A Bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev compared the arrest memo filed before the trial court at the time of remand with the version submitted by the police in response to Junaid’s petition. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel produced a certified copy of the original document and pointed out the additions in the version filed before the High Court.

Junaid had argued that the arrest memo provided to him did not mention the grounds of his arrest, making his custody contrary to the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The Court found that the grounds recorded in the original memo were “perfunctory” and that the document later submitted before it had been fabricated.

Allahabad High Court flags possible fabrication after habeas corpus plea

The Court observed that the certified copy reflected the unaltered document placed before the magistrate during remand. It said the police had added entries in Items 12 and 13 on the second page of the arrest memo, apparently to make the document complete.

The Bench stated, “It is necessary to mention here that in the original arrest memo, this was never entered into by the I.O. and in order to perfect the arrest memo, perhaps after the habeas corpus petition was filed before this Court, by fabricating entries in Item Nos.12 and 13 of the second page of the arrest memo, which clearly reflect that fabricated document was placed before this Court along with the counter affidavit.”

The Court further said, “The certified copy reflects that the unfabricated original document that was placed before the Magistrate at the time of the remand. Thus, it is clear that the fabrication in the said document has been done by the police on a date after the remand proceedings and perhaps after the habeas corpus petition was filed.”

Allahabad High Court directs Registrar General to examine possible offences

Taking serious note of the matter, the Bench said the investigating officer may have been responsible for fabricating the document. It directed the Registrar General to proceed under Section 379 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in connection with offences covered by Section 215, as the alleged offence concerned a judicial proceeding.

The Court directed that if the inquiry establishes a prima facie case of document fabrication and perjury, the Registrar General must take the necessary steps to file a case before a competent court against those found prima facie involved.

Having found the grounds of arrest inadequate, the Allahabad High Court ordered Junaid’s release. Senior Advocate Mohit Singh and advocate Subir Lal appeared for the petitioner.

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