LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

The Allahabad High Court ruled that BNS Section 69 does not cover transgender women in false marriage promise cases, granting bail to the accused while highlighting alternative legal protections.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X, respresentative photo)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X, respresentative photo)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 15:17 IST

A relationship that lasted over a year and a half, a promise of marriage that was allegedly broken, and a question that landed before the Allahabad High Court: does the law on false promises of marriage cover a transgender woman? The court has now said it does not, while pointing to another law she can turn to.

A Complaint From Bareilly

The case began with a complaint to the Bareilly police by a transgender woman. She said she had been in a relationship with a man for more than one and a half years after he allegedly promised to marry her. She alleged that he later took ₹5 lakh from her, then refused to marry her, and that his family members scolded her as well.

You Might Be Interested In

Police booked the man under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which penalises sexual relationships established on a false promise of marriage. The allegations are those of the complainant and have not been tested at trial.

The Bail Plea

The accused, named in the case title as Mohd Saakir alias Mohd Sakir, approached the High Court for bail. His counsel argued that the complainant was born male and underwent a vulval reconstruction surgery in April 2023. He added that a medical board had found she was “not actually” female, but a male with a changed genital part and no uterus. On that basis, he argued, Section 69 was not attracted.

What the Court Held

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ruled that the word “woman” in Section 69 of the BNS includes only a female human being and does not cover a transgender woman.

The court relied on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, under which a transgender person has a separate identity. It held that even after sex reassignment surgery, a transgender man or woman remains transgender and does not become a male or female human being in law.

The court also noted that the complainant herself had admitted she was born male but, having the psyche of a woman, changed herself into a transwoman through sex reassignment surgery. It added that she had not applied for a formal change of her gender.

“Therefore, prima facie no case under Section 69 BNS is made out,” the court said, and held that the accused was entitled to bail.

A Remedy Under Another Law

The court clarified that transgender persons are not left without protection. Section 18(d) of the 2019 Act punishes harm or injury, including physical and sexual abuse, with imprisonment of up to two years. The court said this is the specific provision made for sexual abuse of a transgender person.

A Parliamentary Recommendation Not Adopted

The court also noted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 2023 report, had recommended amending the BNS to bring a transgender woman within the scope of rape. That recommendation was not accepted by Parliament, the court said, so the word “woman” in the BNS does not include a trans woman.

Who Appeared

Advocate Mayuri Mehrotra appeared as amicus curiae. Advocate Krishna Gopal represented the accused, and Additional Government Advocate Ram Kumar Verma represented the State.

What Happens Next

This was a bail order, and the court’s finding that no case under Section 69 is made out was prima facie, not a final verdict. The accused is now entitled to be released on bail, and it remains to be seen whether the complainant pursues the matter under Section 18(d) of the 2019 Act. The observations are also likely to draw debate over whether Parliament should revisit the BNS wording, as the standing committee had urged.

Also Read: Husband Murdered Wife, Blamed ICE Agents For Her Disappearance; Punjab-Origin Man Arrested After Her Burned Remains Found In California

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

RELATED News

18-Year-Old Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants At Bihar Durga Puja Fair While Visiting Aunt’s Village, Motive Unclear

Watch: Kali Procession Turns Tense As Dozens Of Youths Clash In UP’s Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral

Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured

5 Of Family, Including Couple And 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida; Food Poisoning Suspected After Eating Noodles

Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

LATEST NEWS

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

Husband Murdered Wife, Blamed ICE Agents For Her Disappearance; Punjab-Origin Man Arrested After Her Burned Remains Found In California

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Lionel Messi in Action – When, Where to watch MLS Clash Live Streaming in India?

Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya Replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar As India’s Captain

Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Illegal Detention, Calls Officers ‘Highly Ignorant’ Of BNSS

England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Chetan Sharma, along with Bollywood Stars Come Together for Salute Tiranga Cricket League

Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Juhu Bungalow Partially Demolished By BMC Days After Stop-Work Notice, Here’s Why

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

QUICK LINKS