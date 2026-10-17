Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

A relationship that lasted over a year and a half, a promise of marriage that was allegedly broken, and a question that landed before the Allahabad High Court: does the law on false promises of marriage cover a transgender woman? The court has now said it does not, while pointing to another law she can turn to.

A Complaint From Bareilly

The case began with a complaint to the Bareilly police by a transgender woman. She said she had been in a relationship with a man for more than one and a half years after he allegedly promised to marry her. She alleged that he later took ₹5 lakh from her, then refused to marry her, and that his family members scolded her as well.

Police booked the man under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which penalises sexual relationships established on a false promise of marriage. The allegations are those of the complainant and have not been tested at trial.

The Bail Plea

The accused, named in the case title as Mohd Saakir alias Mohd Sakir, approached the High Court for bail. His counsel argued that the complainant was born male and underwent a vulval reconstruction surgery in April 2023. He added that a medical board had found she was “not actually” female, but a male with a changed genital part and no uterus. On that basis, he argued, Section 69 was not attracted.

What the Court Held

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ruled that the word “woman” in Section 69 of the BNS includes only a female human being and does not cover a transgender woman.

The court relied on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, under which a transgender person has a separate identity. It held that even after sex reassignment surgery, a transgender man or woman remains transgender and does not become a male or female human being in law.

The court also noted that the complainant herself had admitted she was born male but, having the psyche of a woman, changed herself into a transwoman through sex reassignment surgery. It added that she had not applied for a formal change of her gender.

“Therefore, prima facie no case under Section 69 BNS is made out,” the court said, and held that the accused was entitled to bail.

A Remedy Under Another Law

The court clarified that transgender persons are not left without protection. Section 18(d) of the 2019 Act punishes harm or injury, including physical and sexual abuse, with imprisonment of up to two years. The court said this is the specific provision made for sexual abuse of a transgender person.

A Parliamentary Recommendation Not Adopted

The court also noted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 2023 report, had recommended amending the BNS to bring a transgender woman within the scope of rape. That recommendation was not accepted by Parliament, the court said, so the word “woman” in the BNS does not include a trans woman.

Who Appeared

Advocate Mayuri Mehrotra appeared as amicus curiae. Advocate Krishna Gopal represented the accused, and Additional Government Advocate Ram Kumar Verma represented the State.

What Happens Next

This was a bail order, and the court’s finding that no case under Section 69 is made out was prima facie, not a final verdict. The accused is now entitled to be released on bail, and it remains to be seen whether the complainant pursues the matter under Section 18(d) of the 2019 Act. The observations are also likely to draw debate over whether Parliament should revisit the BNS wording, as the standing committee had urged.

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