Allahabad High Court Says CCTV Cameras Cannot Be Used To Spy On Neighbours Or Invade Their Privacy

Generally, CCTV camera is installed by individuals for safety reasons. In this case, however, the placement of the neighbour’s CCTV camera made one person feel unsafe. He complained about the positioning of the camera in such a way that it covered the entry and exit points of his house. He complained that this infringed upon his right to privacy and, therefore, proceeded to High Court.

Complaint at the Door

Yogendra Maurya petitioned the Allahabad High Court through a writ petition. In his petition, he complained that the placement of his neighbour’s CCTV camera infringed upon the privacy of persons entering and exiting his house. The title of this case is Yogendra Maurya v. State of UP.

Bench and Their Words

In the hearing of the case by Division Bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prashad, it was noted that surveillance of the residence of the neighbour shall constitute an infringement of the privacy of the individual. According to the bench, no private CCTV camera can be placed in such a manner that it interferes with the privacy of the neighbour.

What the Court Did Not Do

The principle was clear, but the relief was limited. The court did not direct the removal of the camera. It closed the writ petition and told the petitioner to file a suitable application before the District Magistrate concerned.

A One-Month Clock

The bench added a direction: if such an application is filed, the District Magistrate must consider and decide it within one month. Advocate Akhilesh Singh Yadav appeared for the petitioner.

So the practical result is that the dispute goes to the administration, with a deadline, and not to a court-ordered removal.

Why the Ruling Matters

CCTV cameras have spread across homes, shops and streets, and neighbours often find their doors, courtyards or windows in the frame. The order gives residents a clear statement from a High Court that this is a privacy issue. It also points to a route: a complaint to the District Magistrate, with a time limit for a decision.

It is an observation made in a single case. It does not lay down detailed rules on how cameras may be angled, how far they may see, or what happens to footage.

Other Courts Have Faced the Same Question

The issue has come before other High Courts. A Kerala High Court ruling said that individuals should not be allowed to snoop in a neighbour’s affairs through CCTV, and asked the State Police Chief to come up with guidelines on installation. Another Kerala ruling, according to its headline, said that the right to privacy cannot justify the removal of CCTV cameras unless snooping is established. Taken together, the rulings suggest that courts look at where a camera points and what it records.

The Balance Between Safety and Privacy

A camera that covers one’s own gate, wall or vehicle serves a legitimate purpose. The line is crossed when it is directed at someone else’s home and the people who live there. The Allahabad order speaks of positioning and interference, and not of a ban on cameras. Neighbours who feel affected will need to show how a camera intrudes, and the administration will have to decide.

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