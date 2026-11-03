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Home > Regionals News > Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that police cannot prohibit alcohol at concerts by imposing restrictions under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, striking down a liquor ban condition attached to a Lucknow music concert permission.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 14:40 IST

The permission letter for a live music concert in Lucknow was approved with 18 conditions. Most were about the event. One was about the drinks. That single condition took the organiser to court, and the High Court has now said the police had no business adding it.

The Permission and Its Catch

According to Bar & Bench, on 30 September the Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) in Lucknow granted permission for a live music concert sponsored by Casa Bacardi. The permission came with 18 conditions. One of them prohibited the serving or consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances during the concert.

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The Petitioner

The challenge was filed by Atlani Brothers Live, a proprietorship firm represented by Mamta Atlani. The case is titled Atlani Brothers v. State of UP.

The Bench and Its Verdict

A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary heard the case. Your input spells the second judge’s name differently, so confirm it. The bench held that police authorities cannot prohibit the sale or consumption of alcohol at concerts and other events while granting permission under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. It struck down the restriction.

The Reasoning

The court’s logic was narrow. The Noise Pollution Rules are meant to control sound levels across different zones. They do not give the police power to regulate or ban the serving or consumption of alcohol. A liquor-related condition therefore goes beyond the powers the police hold under these rules.

According to the report, the State opposed the petition. It could not dispute that the prohibition on alcohol was not a condition prescribed under the Noise Pollution Rules.

What the Ruling Does Not Say

It is worth being careful here. As reported, the court did not say that alcohol may be served anywhere, anytime. It said that this particular legal route, a permission under the noise rules, cannot be used to impose an alcohol ban. Whether other laws, such as excise licensing, apply to such events was not part of the reports available. Organisers should not take the ruling as a blanket permission.

Why Event Organisers Are Watching

Permission letters for concerts and large gatherings often arrive with a long list of conditions. Organisers have long complained that some conditions seem to have no clear legal source. A ruling that says police cannot add conditions beyond the rule under which they are granting permission may give organisers a basis to question similar terms.

A Question of Power, Not Party

The case is, at heart, about who has the authority to say what. It is a reminder that a permission-granting authority must stay inside the law that gives it power. The concert, the sponsor and the drinks are the story’s colour. The legal point is about the limits of a rule.

Also Read: 3-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Home Abducted, Raped And Killed By Neighbour; Bulldozer Action Follows In Hamirpur

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Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

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Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

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Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance
Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance
Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance
Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance
Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

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