Allahabad High Court Stays Rs. 12.5 Lakh Compensation Order Against UP Government In Sisters’ Conversion Case

For two sisters who say they chose Islam of their own accord, the Allahabad High Court’s latest order brings both relief and uncertainty. On Friday, a Division Bench kept intact the order that freed them from their father’s custody. It also put on hold the part of that order that made the Uttar Pradesh Government pay compensation.

Where The Case Began?

The case concerns Diya Bhatia alias Zoya Diya Bhatia and Anshu Bhatia alias Amina Anshu Bhatia. They told the court they had embraced Islam voluntarily, Anshu in 2020 and Diya in 2021, out of faith, conscience, mental peace and spiritual solace. They denied any force, fraud, coercion, undue influence, inducement or allurement.

Their allegation was that their father later confined them at the family home against their wishes because of the change of faith. They moved the High Court through a habeas corpus petition.

What The Single Judge Ruled?

On August 6, 2026, a Single Judge interacted with both women and recorded that their answers were “spontaneous, coherent and unequivocal,” with nothing to suggest fear, coercion or inducement. Holding that both were adults with full legal capacity to decide matters concerning their lives, the court ordered their release.

It also awarded Rs. 25 lakh in compensation, payable jointly by the father and the State, to be shared equally. After paying, the State could recover half from the father and the other half from any public servant whose acts or omissions contributed to the unconstitutional deprivation of the sisters’ liberty. The money was to be paid within eight weeks.

Why The State Went In Appeal?

The State challenged the order. Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal argued that the dispute was between private parties, a father and his daughters, yet the State was called upon to make submissions and was later saddled with costs. He also said the State had supplied material, only to see it recorded that none was supplied, which he called an embarrassing position. In his words, the State “didn’t have any locus.”

The sisters’ counsel, Advocate Kaif Hassan, pointed to WhatsApp chats annexed to the petition and submitted that the confinement was allegedly carried out in connivance with State authorities. He also relied on the Single Judge’s findings on illegal confinement.

What The Division Bench Decided

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra found no reason to interfere with the direction releasing the sisters from their father’s custody against their wishes.

On compensation, however, the bench observed that the award appeared to have been made without giving the State a chance to be heard on that aspect. On “the limited aspect of the award of compensation,” it issued notice, including to the father, who is respondent no. 4. Until further orders, the direction awarding compensation against the State stays suspended.

What Remains Unsettled

The order does not decide whether the compensation was justified, only that the State must be heard first. The sisters’ allegation of official connivance has not been tested by the Division Bench, and the father’s position has not yet been placed before it. The next hearing date was not reported.

The sisters’ freedom is not in question for now, but the compensation award, and the larger finding that State machinery may have helped in their confinement, will be argued afresh once the father and the State both present their cases. Until then, the money stays on hold and the question of who bears responsibility remains open.

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