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Home > Regionals News > Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

Alliance Air has paid over ₹16 lakh to 33 passengers after cancelling a Hyderabad-Mysore flight in 2022. The payout followed non-bailable warrants issued against airline officials over non-compliance with a consumer commission order.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 18:14 IST

Alliance Air has compensated 33 stranded passengers a total of ₹16 lakh after a case filed against the airline by a consumer court in Hyderabad for failing to honour an order to pay for their losses incurred due to flight cancellation in 2022. The termination of the execution of proceedings took place on October 14 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, after full compliance was recorded with its order. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against the officials of the airline.

Flight Cancelled Hours Before Departure, 33 Family Members Left Stranded

The dispute dates back to June 2, 2022, when a group of 33 family members, including senior citizens and infants, arrived at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to board a flight to Mysore.

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Less than three hours before departure, Alliance Air informed them through an SMS that the flight had been cancelled. The passengers were left without assistance or refreshments, while alternative seats were offered to only a few members of the group.

Unable to travel separately, the family could not accept the limited alternatives. The airline subsequently issued a written communication advising them to cancel their trip altogether.

Non-Refundable Hotel Bookings Add to Passengers’ Losses

The cancellation disrupted the family’s travel plans and resulted in the loss of ₹2.70 lakh spent on non-refundable hotel bookings in Ooty and Mudumalai, along with pre-booked cab rentals.

In its July 11, 2024, order, the consumer commission held Alliance Air guilty of gross deficiency in service and non-compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) passenger care norms.

The airline was directed to pay ₹2.70 lakh towards actual financial losses, ₹9.90 lakh in compensation at ₹30,000 per passenger, and ₹20,000 in litigation costs within 45 days. The order also stipulated 12% annual interest in case of non-payment within the prescribed period. The complaint against Air India was dismissed because it was a distinct corporate entity following its privatisation.

Consumer Commission Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against Airline Officials

When Alliance Air failed to comply with the compensation order, the passengers initiated execution proceedings to recover the awarded amount.

On August 25, 2026, the commission rejected the airline’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance, noted its continued non-compliance and issued non-bailable warrants against airline officials.

Following the order, Alliance Air submitted a demand draft covering the entire awarded amount along with accrued default interest, taking the total payout beyond ₹16 lakh.

Commission Recalls Warrants After Alliance Air Clears Dues

After recording full satisfaction of the decree, the commission closed the execution proceedings and recalled the warrants.

The order stated: “In view of the compliance of the order in toto and a memo filed with regard to the full satisfaction… as the order was complied and as per the not pressed endorsement made and full satisfaction memo filed this E.A. is terminated the NBW’s issued is recalled.”

Advocate Dinesh K Gilda appeared for the complainants.

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Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs
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Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

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Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs
Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs
Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs
Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs
Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

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