Amarnath Yatra Halted As Heavy Rain Shuts Baltal Route; Pahalgam Already Closed

The Amarnath yatra came to a complete halt on Friday after authorities suspended movement on the Baltal route due to heavy rainfall, worsening weather and ongoing repair work. The Pahalgam route had already remained closed for nearly two weeks for repairs, leaving both routes to the holy cave shrine shut. Officials said continuous rain since Friday morning, following an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, created flash flood-like conditions around the cave area, triggering brief panic among pilgrims. However, no loss of life or property damage was reported.

Heavy rain had also lashed the Baltal area on Thursday night, causing a minor flash flood at one location. As a precaution, officials said no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the cave shrine through the Baltal route until conditions improve. Repair work on the track is currently underway.

Weather forces Amarnath yatra halt as administration prioritises pilgrim safety

Officials said the suspension of the Amarnath yatra has been ordered keeping the safety of pilgrims as the top priority. The administration has advised all devotees to remain at safe locations and strictly follow directions issued by civil authorities and security agencies.

A decision to resume the Amarnath yatra will be taken only after the weather improves and officials are satisfied that both routes are safe for pilgrims.

Pilgrims asked to wait as Amarnath yatra repair work continues

The annual Amarnath yatra began on July 3, and around 4.5 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers at the holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice lingam. The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

With repairs underway and rains persisting in the area, officials are keeping an eye on the situation before permitting the yatra to Amarnath to resume. Meanwhile, pilgrims are being asked not to proceed in the direction of the cave until there is further news.

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