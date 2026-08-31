Amas-Darbhanga Expressway: Which Districts Will Bihar’s First Expressway Pass Through, And When Is Completion Deadline?

Bihar’s first greenfield expressway is taking shape as a major north-south connectivity project, with the 189-km Amas-Darbhanga Expressway expected to transform road travel across the state. The four-lane corridor will connect southern Bihar with the Mithila region and is expected to bring Delhi-Darbhanga travel time down to around 10 hours. The project is currently under construction and has a revised completion target of December 2026.

Which Districts Will The Amas-Darbhanga Expressway Pass Through?

The Amas-Darbhanga Expressway, also known as NH-119D, will begin at Amas near Gaya and terminate at Bela Nawada in Darbhanga, where it will connect with NH-27. The route will pass through seven districts including Aurangabad, Gaya, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur and Darbhanga. The expressway will also provide an important link across the Ganga through the Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge in Patna. This will help traffic bypass congested city routes and improve connectivity between north and south Bihar.

What Is Amas-Darbhanga Expected Completion Date?

Initially, the project was expected to be completed much earlier, but construction and other delays pushed back the deadline. The latest target is December 2026, with the government expecting traffic to begin on the corridor by then. A January 2026 update in Parliament also cited December 2026 as the expected completion timeline. A July 2026 construction update said around 30% of the overall project had been completed, with work progressing across its packages.

How Will It Improve Connectivity?

The Amas-Darbhanga expressway is designed to reduce travel time between southern and northern Bihar. The Amas end connects with the Delhi-Kolkata highway network, while the Darbhanga end connects with NH-27. Once operational, the corridor is expected to strengthen links to Gaya, Patna and Darbhanga, while improving the movement of agricultural produce, goods and passengers. It is also expected to support tourism and economic activity along the route. For commuters travelling between Delhi and Darbhanga, the new corridor could eventually mean a journey of roughly 10 hours, making it an important addition to Bihar’s road infrastructure network.

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