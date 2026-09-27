Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site

At least four labourers have died and around 30 others are feared trapped after the lintel of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ghulkot village of Ambala, Haryana. The incident occurred while workers were reportedly laying the lintel on the third floor of the building. Rescue operations were launched soon after the collapse, with emergency teams rushing to the site to search for workers trapped beneath the debris.

Lintel Collapses While Workers Were On Third Floor

According to initial information, the building was under construction on a site spread across approximately 1,000 square yards. Around 30 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the lintel suddenly collapsed. The collapse brought down a large amount of construction material, trapping workers beneath the debris. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

SDRF Team Joins Rescue Operation

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reached the site shortly after the incident. Rescue teams are working to locate and evacuate workers who may still be trapped under the rubble. Five JCB machines have been deployed to clear the debris and assist the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Ambala, Haryana: A three-story under-construction building collapsed in Dhulkot village; rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/lbtNrALVMc — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Nine Workers Rescued So Far

Authorities have so far managed to rescue nine workers from the collapsed structure. However, around 30 labourers are feared to remain trapped, according to preliminary information. Rescue personnel are continuing their efforts amid concerns that more workers could be buried under the construction debris.

Rescue Operation Underway

The focus remains on locating survivors and safely clearing the collapsed portion of the building. Officials are expected to assess the site and determine the circumstances that led to the structural failure. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of those rescued are awaited as the rescue operation continues.

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