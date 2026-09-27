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Home > Regionals News > Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site

Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site

Rescue teams, including the SDRF, rushed to the site, while five JCB machines were deployed to clear the debris. Nine workers have been rescued so far, with rescue operations continuing.

The incident occurred while workers were reportedly laying the lintel on the third floor. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident occurred while workers were reportedly laying the lintel on the third floor. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 19:30 IST

At least four labourers have died and around 30 others are feared trapped after the lintel of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ghulkot village of Ambala, Haryana. The incident occurred while workers were reportedly laying the lintel on the third floor of the building. Rescue operations were launched soon after the collapse, with emergency teams rushing to the site to search for workers trapped beneath the debris.

Lintel Collapses While Workers Were On Third Floor

According to initial information, the building was under construction on a site spread across approximately 1,000 square yards. Around 30 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the lintel suddenly collapsed. The collapse brought down a large amount of construction material, trapping workers beneath the debris. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

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SDRF Team Joins Rescue Operation

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reached the site shortly after the incident. Rescue teams are working to locate and evacuate workers who may still be trapped under the rubble. Five JCB machines have been deployed to clear the debris and assist the rescue operation.

Nine Workers Rescued So Far

Authorities have so far managed to rescue nine workers from the collapsed structure. However, around 30 labourers are feared to remain trapped, according to preliminary information. Rescue personnel are continuing their efforts amid concerns that more workers could be buried under the construction debris.

Rescue Operation Underway

The focus remains on locating survivors and safely clearing the collapsed portion of the building. Officials are expected to assess the site and determine the circumstances that led to the structural failure. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of those rescued are awaited as the rescue operation continues.
Also Read: Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site
Tags: Ambala accidentAmbala building collapseAmbala Newsbuilding collapse todayfour labourers deadGhulkot villageHaryana building collapsehome-hero-pos-1labourers trappedunder-construction building collapse

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Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site

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Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site
Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site
Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site
Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site
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