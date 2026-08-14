Ambala Violence: Why Haryana Sikh Community Protested and What Are Their Demands?

What began as a sit-in protest near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib in Haryana’s Ambala over demands for action in a pending FIR and the arrest of a Sikh leader escalated into a violent confrontation on the Delhi-Ambala highway on Tuesday, leaving at least six police personnel injured and triggering a large-scale security response.

Reportedly, according to senior police officials, around 1,500 to 1,600 protesters had gathered in the morning, initially engaging in talks with authorities. The situation, however, deteriorated when a section of the crowd blocked the busy highway, bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting police intervention.

From negotiations to blockade

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said police had been in continuous dialogue with the protesters, who were demanding action in an earlier FIR and the arrest of Gursimran Singh Mand, National President of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front.

Officials claimed that while discussions were ongoing, a group within the protest suddenly moved to block the highway, causing a severe traffic jam and disrupting movement on a key national route.

“We exercised restraint and continued engaging with them,” Singhal said, adding that authorities had even agreed to some of the demands during talks. “But as the jam worsened and public inconvenience increased, stone-pelting began.”

Violence erupts, police resort to force

Police said the situation escalated rapidly after stones were allegedly thrown at personnel, forcing them to use a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and reopen the highway.

Several officers were injured in the clash, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police who suffered a serious hand injury, along with multiple head injuries reported among personnel. At least four to five officers remain hospitalised.

Among the injured were DSP Virender Sharma, Constables Rakshit and Naveen Kumar, Head Constable Sandeep Kumar, and ASIs Satish and Pankaj.

Allegations of weapons and escalation

Senior police officer SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat alleged that the confrontation turned more dangerous when some protesters were seen carrying sharp weapons, including swords, spears, and a battle-axe.

He claimed a DSP was attacked with a “farsa,” leaving his thumb severely injured. Police also alleged that protesters obstructed emergency movement, including a gas tanker stuck in the traffic jam, by snatching its keys despite repeated warnings about safety risks.

“We had to clear the area after attacks on police began,” Shekhawat said, adding that those involved were being identified.

Investigation and aftermath

Authorities have confirmed that FIRs will be registered and action will be taken against those responsible for violence and disruption of public order.

DGP Singhal later visited injured personnel at hospitals in Ambala, where he reviewed their condition and spoke with doctors overseeing their treatment.

Police said the situation has now been brought under control but remains under close watch as investigations continue into how a protest escalated into a violent highway confrontation.

(with inputs from ANI)

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