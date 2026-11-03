Ambulance Hits Scooter From Behind, Kills One On Spot, Seriously Injures Another; Driver Runs Over One Of The Fallen And Flees

A 40-year-old man lost his life while another got seriously injured after an ambulance of a private hospital crashed into their scooter from the rear side in Lucknow city on Monday morning. Both of them were thrown out of the scooter due to the impact, but instead of stopping, the driver of the ambulance reportedly ran over one of them and then fled away. The horrific incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed close to the spot. The dead victim, named Ashish Kumar Srivastava, was travelling to office along with his colleague Vedant in Lucknow.

Ashish, belonging to Wazirganj area, worked at a private pharmaceutical company along with his colleague Vedant in Transport Nagar. He leaves behind his wife, Richa, and his eight-year-old son.

How the ambulance smashed the scooter in Lucknow

As per the police, both of the colleagues were travelling to office in a scooter owned by Vedant, with Ashish driving and Vedant sitting beside him. They had reached close to Parking Number 9 in Transport Nagar, when suddenly a motorcyclist came up to them from the wrong side.

Ashish applied the brakes as he saw the motorcycle approaching them. In the meantime, a speeding ambulance from a private hospital collided with their scooter. The driver was accused of losing his grip on the wheel and bumping into the two wheeler, tossing the duo onto the road.

Ambulance driver runs over Ashish and leaves the scene in Lucknow

Following the crash, the ambulance driver is said to have not stopped and run over Ashish lying on the ground before leaving the place. This accident happened within the jurisdiction of Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

The people nearby rushed both the injured to Lok Bandhu Hospital. Unfortunately, Ashish died on reaching the hospital while Vedant got severely injured and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

CCTV footage assists the police in investigating the Lucknow accident

The body of Ashish was taken into custody by the Sarojini Nagar police for a post-mortem test. CCTV footage from the camera fitted near Parking Number 9 has recorded the incident along with what the ambulance driver has done.

Police are going through the video footage to identify the ambulance of a private hospital and also find the driver who fled after the crash.

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