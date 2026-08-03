Amit Thackeray Forgets His Speech in Front of Raj Thackeray at MNS Event; What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

A video of Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray and the head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has gone viral due to the embarrassment he faced after he forgot his speech while addressing people at an event organised in Mumbai. The video became viral during the 20th anniversary of MNS Vidyarthi Sena.

The event was graced by Raj Thackeray along with many other party leaders. It also marked the beginning of the membership drive of the party.

Amit Thackeray Suddenly Stops Speaking on Stage

While addressing party workers and students, Amit Thackeray suddenly went silent. After a brief pause, he told the audience, “I can’t think of anything; I’ll be back.” Then, he stepped down from the stage, causing many of the people in attendance to be amazed. The event was caught by video cameras and shared throughout the Internet by users who commented about the surprise pause.

Why Did Amit Thackeray Leave the Stage?

Later, Amit Thackeray went back on stage and continued with his speech. Amit explained that he had not prepared himself enough for his speech, since he did not have a prepared speech in mind.

He said that being in front of a huge crowd frightened him and made him lose his concentration.

What Amit Thackeray Said About Politics and Raj Thackeray

During the speech, Amit also spoke about his political journey and his father, Raj Thackeray. He said, “I say this deliberately and with full confidence that if I were not Raj Saheb’s son, I would not have entered politics. I am in politics not because he is my father, but because he is extremely honest.”

He also thanked party workers for standing by him, saying their support had helped him continue in politics.

Call to Students to Join MNS Vidyarthi Sena

Ending his address, Amit Thackeray appealed to students to become part of the organisation. He said, “Raj Saheb wants to create a Maharashtra that the world will envy, and that will happen. But I want to create a student organisation that the entire Maharashtra will be proud of. For this, I need the support of all of you.”

The speech may have had an unexpected pause, but Amit Thackeray’s return to the stage and candid explanation became the biggest talking point of the event.