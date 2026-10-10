Amitabh Bachchan To Face Court Personally If Settlement Fails? Delhi HC Issues Fresh Direction In Personality Rights Case

The Delhi High Court has directed veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to appear personally if he wants to continue pursuing his personality rights case, should settlement efforts with the defendants fail or remain incomplete. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the direction on October 9, giving Amitabh Bachchan more time to complete the formalities of an amicable settlement reached with some defendants. The court was told that the agreement could not be formally signed because of logistical issues on the actor’s side.

Why Amitabh Bachchan may have to appear personally in court

The court made it clear that if Amitabh Bachchan fails to settle the dispute with one or more defendants and still wishes to pursue any of his claims, he must be present at the next hearing. The direction would allow the court to question him and exercise its powers under the relevant laws.

“In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023,” the court ordered.

Amitabh Bachchan personality rights case and settlement efforts

The case was filed by Amitabh Bachchan with an application for a permanent injunction. The Delhi High Court passed an ex parte ad interim injunction in favor of the plaintiff on November 25, 2022.

In the course of the litigation, there was an attempt made to settle the dispute by way of mediation. On October 9, it came to the knowledge of the court that there has been a settlement between the parties in some of the cases.

What happens next in Amitabh Bachchan’s legal battle

The court granted time to complete the settlement formalities. However, if the settlement is not completed, Amitabh Bachchan will have to appear personally at the next hearing if he wants to pursue the remaining claims.

The actor was represented by advocates Dhruv Anand, Dhananjay Khanna and Bhavya Verma.

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