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Home > Regionals News > An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

Kolkata Police recovered a heavily decomposed unidentified man's body from an abandoned Audi at a Kasba garage. Investigators are probing the death, checking CCTV footage and verifying ownership records.

An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 07:43 IST

Police on Thursday afternoon recovered the heavily decomposed body of an unidentified man from the front seat of an old red Audi parked in a private garage at G-20, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba. The car had reportedly stood unused for nearly a decade. Who the man was, how he died and why he was inside are the questions investigators now face.

A Smell That Would Not Go Away

For 10 to 15 days, residents of an adjoining G+4 building noticed a faint foul odour. They assumed an animal had died in a nearby drain. “We initially assumed a stray cat or rat had died somewhere inside the open drain,” said resident Sampa Das.

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By Thursday morning it was unbearable. Ground floor residents traced it to the neglected garage next to a student tutorial centre, looked into the car and saw the body. They called Kasba Police Station at once.

Police at the Scene

A combined team from Kasba police and the homicide section of the Lalbazar detective department reached the spot, barely five minutes from the EM Bypass and opposite GST Bhawan.

“A highly decomposed body was found on front seat of an old red colored Audi Car without number plate,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal. He said the car was not in running condition.

What the Car Reveals

The body lay across the front seats, head near the driver’s side. The decomposition suggests death occurred weeks earlier. The registration plates had been deliberately removed, making identification harder.

Residents described the car as locked, while the officer said its doors were unlocked. Police have not explained the difference.

Who Owns the Garage?

Police said the garage reportedly belongs to the Audi owner, identified as the proprietor of an online portal. They stressed this is an initial finding and ownership records are being checked. The owner is being summoned to explain who had access to the garage and the vehicle.

Burglar, Victim or Something Else?

Investigators are exploring several possibilities, including whether the man was a burglar accidentally trapped by the central locking system during a break in attempt. Police have not confirmed this. Forensic teams are working to establish the cause of death and whether there was foul play. “The forensic examination is crucial. We have sent the remains for post mortem,” the officer said.

The Hunt for an Identity

Police are checking missing person reports across Kolkata and South 24 Parganas and analysing CCTV footage from nearby lanes. A name for the dead man could change the direction of the case.

A Neighbourhood on Edge

The discovery has alarmed residents of the densely populated area. “How could someone enter a locked private garage in a busy area, get inside a car, and die without anyone noticing for weeks?” asked another resident, who wants police to check whether a murder lies behind it.

What Happens Next?

The post mortem, the owner’s statement, missing person records and CCTV footage will decide whether this ends as a tragic accident or becomes a murder inquiry. Until then, Rajdanga is left with a car that sat untouched for years and a body that lay inside it unnoticed for weeks.

Also Read: Ex-IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot Likely To Be New Israeli PM After Arab Parties Back Him. Who Is He And What Was His Destructive Dahiya Doctrine

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An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-1Kasba Audi carKasba car casekolkata casekolkata mystry caseKolkata newsMurder caseRajdanga Main Roadregional news

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An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

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An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage
An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

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