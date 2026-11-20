Bihar politician and Mokama MLA Anant Singh organised a lavish tilak ceremony for his younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, on November 20. The celebrations were held at a grand resort in Danapur, Patna, and witnessed an impressive display of luxury and traditional customs.

From an elaborate car convoy to expensive gifts and a grand feast, the ceremony had several talking points. Anant Singh was seen dressed in a stylish suit, while his future son-in-law, Rishikesh Kumar, grabbed attention in a cream-coloured sherwani.

Groom Rishikesh Kumar Steals The Show In Cream Sherwani

Rishikesh Kumar looked elegant in an embroidered cream sherwani. He completed his traditional outfit with a watch, a ring and a gold chain. Anant Singh, meanwhile, was dressed in a formal suit and looked equally impressive at the family celebration.

The ceremony marked one of the major pre-wedding celebrations for Shivangi Singh and Rishikesh Kumar.

अनंत सिंह ने तिलक के लिए 1000 किलो लड्डू तैयार ” है बेटी के तिलक समारोह ” शिवांगी सिंह की हो रही है” रवाना हो चुके हैं…! https://t.co/097uczBVkQ — Santoshbrother (@Santoshexplain) November 20, 2026

400 Cars In Convoy: How The Celebrations Began

The celebrations began at Anant Singh’s ancestral village, Nadwan. Family members performed traditional tilak rituals and sang auspicious wedding songs.

After the ceremonies, Anant Singh and his family headed towards the G Resort in Danapur. According to the report, the convoy included more than 400 vehicles, making the occasion even grander.

Anant Singh Gifts Crore-Worth Land Rover Defender

One of the biggest highlights of the ceremony was the gift presented to the groom. According to the report, Anant Singh gifted his future son-in-law a brand-new Land Rover Defender, reportedly worth crores of rupees.

Rishikesh Kumar is said to be a corporate professional working in the United States. The luxury SUV became one of the most talked-about highlights of the celebrations.

1,000 Kg Of Desi Ghee Laddoos And A Lavish Feast

The celebrations were also marked by an elaborate food arrangement. According to the report, around 1,000 kg of pure desi ghee laddoos and 50 lakh rasgullas were arranged for the guests. Thousands of people attended the event and were welcomed with a special feast.

The grand arrangements, traditional rituals and expensive gifts made Shivangi Singh’s tilak ceremony a lavish family celebration.