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Home > Regionals News > Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Thirteen killed and twenty injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to pull out around 20 injured passengers, who have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames (Via X)
Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 26, 2026 10:40:29 IST

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Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Andhra Pradesh: A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Thursday left 13 people dead and over 20 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram.

Bus Catches Fire After Collision, Passengers Feared Burnt Alive

The private bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore when it rammed into the lorry near slab quarries. The impact triggered a massive fire, gutting the bus completely. Officials said several passengers are feared to have been burnt alive as flames spread rapidly, leaving little chance of escape.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to pull out around 20 injured passengers, who have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

CM Naidu Orders Probe, Seeks Detailed Report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and enquired about medical care being provided to the injured.

Officials briefed him that the death toll could rise further given the severity of injuries. The Chief Minister directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report.

Separate Accidents Add To State’s Safety Concerns

The tragedy comes a day after a major fire broke out near the Chief Secretary’s bungalows in Rayapudi, Amaravati. The blaze, reportedly triggered by pipes stored by Megha Engineering Company, was brought under control after multiple fire engines were deployed.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

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Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH
Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH
Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH
Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

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