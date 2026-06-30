Andhra Girl, 8, Burned With Hot Embers, Threatened With Knife, Tortured Over ₹10,000 Theft

An 8-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district was allegedly tortured after she was suspected of stealing Rs 10,000. The child’s relatives filed a complaint that stated that the child was burned with hot embers and also threatened with a knife so she would confess. The police have filed a case and now they’ve started an investigation. This incident has already stirred a lot of anger among local residents and Adivasi community leaders.

Why Was the 8-Year-Old Girl Tortured?

The incident happened in Darakonda village in Andhra Pradesh, in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district. A Class 4 student, who had lost her father, was staying with a local pastor’s family, the same family that had been looking after her for a while.

As per the complaint, things started to look off after ₹10,000 was reportedly missing from the pastor’s house about 10 days earlier. Instead of contacting the police, a woman named Rupavati, who said she regularly visited the pastor’s home, allegedly took the child back to her place so she could interrogate her.

$Police said the woman allegedly subjected the girl to torture to push her into admitting the theft. The child was reportedly burned on her hands with hot embers, and she was also threatened with a knife, held right at her neck, so she would confess that she had stolen the money.

Police Begin Investigation, Villagers Demand Justice

After the incident, the girl’s relatives filed a complaint at the GK Veedhi Police Station. Police have already started an investigation; they have called members of the pastor’s family for questioning, and now they are recording their statements.

The alleged torture has triggered a lot of anger across the village. Local residents and Adivasi community leaders strongly condemned the incident and have demanded strict action against the people responsible for it. They also asked for a fair investigation and justice for the eight-year-old girl.

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