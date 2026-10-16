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Home > Regionals News > Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

According to preliminary reports, members of the two groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, triggering tension in the locality. As many as 15 cars were damaged in the incident, while four vehicles were completely gutted in fires. Vehicles were also set ablaze near the YSRCP office.

According to preliminary reports, members of the two groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, triggering tension in the locality.
According to preliminary reports, members of the two groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, triggering tension in the locality.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:18 IST

Tension prevailed in SN Colony of Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district following a clash between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
 
According to preliminary reports, members of the two groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, triggering tension in the locality. As many as 15 cars were damaged in the incident, while four vehicles were completely gutted in fires. Vehicles were also set ablaze near the YSRCP office.
 
The incident led to heightened tension in the area. Further details regarding the circumstances that triggered the clash and any police action are awaited.
 
YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
 
In another incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, the convoy of YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy was allegedly attacked by a group of TDP workers in Punganur Municipality on Friday, triggering tension during the nomination process for the local body elections.
 
According to the YSRCP, the incident occurred when Midhun Reddy was accompanying party candidates and leaders to file their nominations. The attackers allegedly pelted vehicles with stones and used sticks and iron rods, damaging vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders.
 
The party alleged that TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and attempted to prevent its candidates from reaching the nomination centre. It also questioned the role of police personnel present at the scene, alleging that they failed to prevent the attack and ensure the safety of the candidates.
 
Condemning the incident, the YSRCP accused the ruling TDP of allowing its workers to disrupt the nomination process through violence. The allegations could not be independently verified from the information available.
 
The YSRCP has urged the State Election Commission to intervene, direct the police to register cases and arrest those responsible, and take appropriate action against officials found negligent in preventing the incident.
 
The party has also sought security for candidates and their proposers, along with arrangements to ensure that all affected candidates can file their nominations without obstruction.
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Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
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Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

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Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

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Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur
Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

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