Andhra Pradesh Woman, Lover Kill Husband Over Affair; Dump Body To Fake Accident

A 41-year-old woman and her alleged lover have been arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district for allegedly killing her husband, whom they reportedly viewed as an obstacle to their relationship. Police said Umadevi, a resident of Pileru, was in an extramarital relationship with 32-year-old Charala Subramaniam. The two allegedly planned the murder of Umadevi’s husband, Mangineni Venkata Subramaniam, and later tried to make his death appear like a road accident.

Andhra Pradesh murder plot began with sleeping pills and a deadly attack

Reportedly, according to district SP Dheeraj Kunubilli IPS, the alleged plan was carried out on August 7. Umadevi reportedly mixed sleeping pills brought by Subramaniam into her husband’s food. After he fell asleep, Subramaniam allegedly entered the house and joined her in the attack.

Police said the duo repeatedly struck the sleeping man’s head with an iron rod and a stone, killing him. They then allegedly loaded his body onto a Honda Activa and transported it to the Madanapalle-Tirupati National Highway, where they dumped it in an attempt to make the death look accidental.

Andhra Pradesh police use technology to trace accused after body dump

Reports say that after disposing of the body, the accused allegedly got rid of the weapons used in the killing and blood-stained clothes. The case was subsequently taken up by Pileru Urban Police, who launched a technology-assisted investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation led police to Umadevi and Subramaniam, who were arrested on August 11. Police said both accused confessed during questioning. They will be produced before a court as further legal proceedings continue.

Andhra Pradesh case exposes alleged attempt to hide murder as accident

The case has drawn attention to the alleged steps taken after the killing to conceal the crime. Instead of leaving the body at the scene, police allege that the accused transported it to a highway and abandoned it to create the impression of an accidental death.

Police said the investigation is continuing, while the arrests and alleged confession form the basis of the case against the two accused.

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