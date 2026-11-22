A woman and her parents had a frightening experience in Maharashtra after her former boyfriend allegedly set fire to the entrance door of their flat by pouring petrol on it. The incident reportedly took place after the woman decided to end their relationship, which had lasted for around seven to eight years. The family managed to put out the fire before it could spread inside the house, and no one was injured. Police have arrested the accused.

Relationship Ended After Differences

According to reports, the woman and the accused, identified as Rastogi, had been in a relationship for the past seven to eight years. However, differences reportedly developed between them over time. The woman eventually decided to end the relationship and communicated her decision to him. Police suspect that the accused was unable to accept the breakup and reacted by allegedly targeting her family’s home.

Accused Allegedly Poured Petrol on Flat Entrance

Investigators suspect that the accused went to the flat where the woman lived with her parents, poured petrol on the entrance door and set it on fire. The sudden blaze caused panic among the family members. However, they managed to extinguish the flames before the fire could spread further inside the house. The woman and her parents escaped unharmed. The incident could have had more serious consequences if the fire had spread into the flat.

Police Arrest Accused, Probe Underway

Police have arrested the accused in connection with the incident. Investigators suspect that anger over the woman’s decision to end the long relationship may have prompted him to carry out the alleged act. The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of refusing to accept a partner’s decision to end a relationship. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged arson.

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