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Home > Regionals News > Angry Over Husband’s Second Marriage, Odisha Woman Attacks Husband With Stick, Strangles Him To Death

Angry Over Husband’s Second Marriage, Odisha Woman Attacks Husband With Stick, Strangles Him To Death

Odisha man dies after first wife allegedly attacks him with a wooden stick and strangles him during a dispute over his second marriage in Keonjhar.

Woman beats husband to death In Odisha (Image: AI-generated)
Woman beats husband to death In Odisha (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 18:32 IST

A man died while being taken to hospital after his first wife allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick and strangled him following a family dispute in Banka Patoli village under Ghatgaon police station limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. Police said the dispute was linked to the man’s second marriage, which had reportedly increased tension between the couple. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the accused woman allegedly left the spot after the attack. His brothers rushed him to hospital in critical condition, but his condition deteriorated and he died.

Odisha family dispute turns violent at second wife’s house

According to the police, the dispute between the husband and his first wife had continued for some time after his second marriage. On Wednesday, another argument broke out between them. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly attacked him on the head with a wooden stick and later pressed his throat. Police said the attack happened at the second wife’s house.

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After the alleged assault, the woman reportedly returned to her own house. The injured man was found in a serious condition and was taken to hospital by his brothers. Meanwhile, the Odisha police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began collecting details.

Odisha police register case under BNS Section 103

Reportedly, SDPO Pratap Chandra Tripathi said, “The night before last, we received information that a family dispute took place between a husband and wife, due to which the first wife, in a fit of rage at the second wife’s house, attacked her husband with a stick and after that strangled him and went to her house. Following this, the victim husband’s condition became critical and his brothers admitted him to the hospital. He was attacked with a stick and his throat was also pressed. In this regard, a case has been registered at Ghatgaon Police Station under number 418/26. Section 103 of the BNS has been imposed on the accused and further investigation is underway.”

The Odisha police have taken the accused woman into custody and are questioning her. Investigators are also speaking to family members and others connected with the incident to establish what triggered the dispute and what happened during the alleged assault.

Also Read: Bitten By A Cobra, Odisha Man Grabs It And Bites Its Hood In Shocking Twist    

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