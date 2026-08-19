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Home > Regionals News > Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School

Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School

While fear has spread among students, parents and villagers, health officials investigating the incident have so far found no evidence of any supernatural activity or an unidentified physical illness.

With fear escalating, a state health team examined the affected students and visited the Doma residential school to assess the situation. (Source:AI)
With fear escalating, a state health team examined the affected students and visited the Doma residential school to assess the situation. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 13:25 IST

At least 300 girls at a government tribal residential school hostel in Maharashtra’s Amravati district were caught in a frightening episode after several students began crying, laughing uncontrollably, complaining of dizziness and fainting without any apparent physical cause. As rumours of ghosts and supernatural forces spread through nearby villages, frightened parents rushed to take their children home. Many students have since stayed away from the hostel, leaving behind a residential campus that has quickly earned a reputation as a “haunted” hostel. 

When Fear Spread Through the Hostel

The incident occurred at the government tribal residential school in Doma village of Chikhaldara taluka. The hostel is part of the Shaskiya Madhyamik Va Uchha Madhyamik (Kala va Vigyan) Ashram Shala Doma, run by the Tribal Development Department. According to reports, students suddenly began displaying unusual symptoms, including crying, laughing, dizziness and fainting. What began as an alarming incident among a few students soon spread fear across the hostel. Parents, worried by what their children were telling them, began taking them home.

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Rumours of Ghosts Take Hold

As the number of affected students grew, rumours of ghosts began circulating in Doma and neighbouring villages. Some students reportedly claimed they had heard the sound of anklets clanking inside or around the hostel. Other stories quickly emerged, adding to the atmosphere of fear. One widely circulated belief centred on a mahua tree that had been cut down by the school management. Some students and locals believed that spirits had lived in the tree and that they were now troubling the girls after it was felled. Another rumour linked the incident to a nearby temple. It was believed that a drainage channel from the school had affected the temple and angered the deity. None of these claims has been established by the investigation.

A Story From a Nearby Village Adds to the Fear

The investigating team also came across claims involving a woman in Ektai village, around 50 kilometres from Doma.
According to reports, the woman claimed to have seen a supernatural shadow and later began behaving unusually. A student who reportedly witnessed her behaviour began crying and laughing uncontrollably. Soon, other girls reportedly began displaying similar symptoms, fuelling the belief among some villagers that something supernatural was spreading.

Health Team Finds Dissociative Symptoms

With fear escalating, a state health team examined the affected students and visited the Doma residential school to assess the situation. Officials have so far found no evidence of a supernatural phenomenon or any other unexplained physical condition. Instead, health officials identified what they described as dissociative or conversion symptoms among the affected students. Such symptoms can involve involuntary physical or behavioural changes and can sometimes occur in groups, particularly in situations involving intense anxiety, fear or psychological stress. The findings have therefore offered a medical explanation for an incident that villagers had increasingly begun associating with ghosts and spirits.

A Hostel Now Caught Between Fear and Facts

The Doma residential school was established in 1979 and serves tribal students in the region. What was once an ordinary government hostel has now become the centre of intense speculation. For health officials, the priority is to understand the psychological and social factors behind the symptoms and reassure the students and their families. For parents and villagers, however, the rumours have proved harder to dismiss.

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Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School
Tags: Amravati haunted hostel incidentChikhaldara school ghost rumoursDoma Ashram School mass hysteriaGovernment tribal residential school DomaTribal school girls fainting Maharashtra

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Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School
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