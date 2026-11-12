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Home > Regionals News > Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?

Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces fresh affair allegations involving healthcare VP Kimberly Powell as the company's board investigates his reported ties to Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang Faces Fresh Affair Allegations Over Nvidia VP (Image: X)
Jensen Huang Faces Fresh Affair Allegations Over Nvidia VP (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 09:07 IST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over his personal relationships after a new report by The New York Times (NYT) alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with another senior executive at the company, Kimberly Powell, its vice-president of healthcare. The latest allegation comes as Nvidia’s board is already investigating Huang’s reported involvement with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive whom US officials have identified as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. Both Jensen Huang and Powell are married to other people.

The newspaper cited five people at Nvidia who said the relationship between the two executives had been discussed within the company. Two of them claimed that a video showed the 63-year-old CEO and Powell, 48, being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. However, NYT said it had not independently seen the footage.

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Jensen Huang faces fresh questions over alleged relationship

When contacted by telephone on Wednesday and asked about Powell, Huang reportedly responded, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” before ending the call.

Nvidia declined to issue a statement on the allegations, while Powell did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. According to the five people cited in the report, the alleged relationship has been a subject of discussion among employees at the chipmaker.

Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell’s professional connection

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and currently oversees the company’s efforts to bring its chip technology into higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to Nvidia’s website.

She graduated from Boston University before attending the MIT Sloan School of Management in 2007. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016 and became vice-president of healthcare by late 2017. She also represents Nvidia at technology conferences around the world.

At the company’s annual GTC developer conference in San Jose in March, Powell spoke about the potential of artificial intelligence in healthcare and biology. Her presentation also featured cartoon images of Huang, according to NYT.

Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship raises questions over company policy

Nvidia’s code of conduct asks employees to avoid conflicts involving personal relationships and states that reports of misconduct are investigated promptly. Several companies also restrict romantic relationships between managers and employees who report directly to them. In Powell’s case, she reported to Huang, according to the report.

Jensen Huang already under board investigation over Alice Huang

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into one of the world’s leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips. His personal relationships came under scrutiny last month after NYT reported that US officials had identified Alice Huang, an executive close to him, as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Following Huang’s acknowledgement of that relationship this month, Nvidia’s board commissioned an investigation led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Republican leaders of three influential House committees have also sought a closed-door briefing with Huang about his interactions with Alice Huang. China has rejected the espionage allegations, while Alice Huang has not responded to requests for comment, according to the newspaper.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route   

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Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?
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Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?

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Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?
Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?
Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?
Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?
Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?

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