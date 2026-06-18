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Home > Regionals News > Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

The viral video shows the three MBBS students cracking jokes on how they dissect the bodies. The incident has triggered outrage over disrespecting the bodies.

The viral video shows the three MBBS students cracking jokes on how they dissect the bodies. (AI image)
The viral video shows the three MBBS students cracking jokes on how they dissect the bodies. (AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 16:10 IST

After the incident of a medical student Sejal Pawar, who allegedly cracked the jokes on cadavers, another video of medical students mocking the dead bodies while dissecting them during post-mortem has surfaced online. The incident has triggered outrage over disrespecting the bodies. The viral video shows the three MBBS students cracking jokes on how they dissect the bodies. Earlier, Sejal Pawar, who is pursuing her MBBS from  KEM Hospital, was caught in a viral video mocking genitalia of the bodies while dissecting them.   Earlier this month, the KEM Medical college student  Sejal Pawar made the controversial remarks in a comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More. During the show, Sejal talked about dissecting the bodies and compared the size of the genitalia of the cadavers. As her disparaging comments went viral, the had been a massive backlash over her comments bodies used for medical education. 

KEM action against Sejal

Taking note of the controversy, the KEM Medical college ordered a probe into the incident. Pawar was also sent on mandatory leave for 15 days.

Dean of KEM Hospital in a statement said, ” Sejal Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period.”

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Medical student’s public apology after remarks

After the incident, Pawar had issued a public apology saying, “I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn’t have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent.”

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Row: Another Aspirant Dies In Tamil Nadu, Second Death In 24 hours

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Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Tags: jokes on cadaverKEM hospital newsmaharashtra newsMumbai news

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Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

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Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

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Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

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