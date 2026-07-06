Ara Juvenile Home Under Scrutiny After Teen Girl’s Mysterious Death, Family Demands Justice

In a bizarre case, a minor girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a juvenile home in Ara, which is located in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. The incident has left her family members devastated. The family of the minor girl is demanding a high-level probe to determine what exactly happened.

According to the girl’s father, Sanjeet, his daughter had been living at the juvenile home for the past 10 to 11 months following a court order. She was sent to the juvenile home after a case related to a love marriage involving a young man. She was a minor; the court directed that she remain in the juvenile home as legal proceedings continued.

The father has reportedly received a phone call at around 10 am on Monday informing his daughter’s death. The news has shocked the family, who rushed to the juvenile home to see the daughter.

Regular Visits Gave No Sign of Trouble

Family members claimed that they used to visit the girl regularly, bringing clothes, food and other necessities. Her mother had also met her recently, and according to the family, she had not mentioned any serious issues or health concerns during those home visits.

The minor’s father questioned how such a tragedy could occur while she was under institutional care. He urged the respective authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and take strict action if any negligence or wrongdoing is found.

Background of the Case

The family reported that the girl was studying in Bihiya and she became acquainted with a young man from Belauna village. The two reportedly fell in love and later left their homes together. After a complaint was lodged, police traced both of them. The girl was sent to the juvenile home as part of the judicial process, while the young man, who had been arrested in the case, was granted bail around three to four months.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the teenager’s death has not been determined yet. Police and officials from the concerned department are investigating the case from all possible angles. According to the authorities, the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation will play a vital role in establishing whether the death was due to natural causes, suicide or any other reason.