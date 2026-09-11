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Home > Regionals News > Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

Since taking charge as Pune FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe the officer has adopted a 'zero tolerance' towards adulteration in food. Mundhe has launched a massive crackdown in the city against food adulteration by raiding shops and other eateries violating norms. Several shops and commercial establishments dealing in food products have face steep fine for alleged violation.

The raid was conducted by a special team of the FDA officials who seized as many as four trucks of suspicious khoya and paneer stock.
The raid was conducted by a special team of the FDA officials who seized as many as four trucks of suspicious khoya and paneer stock.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 11:52 IST

Pune’s Food and drug administration has launched a major raid and inspection operation in Shukrawar Peth area. Around 10,000kg of suspected adulterated paneer and nearly 5,000kg of suspected fake khoya have been seized during the operation.
 
According to preliminary information, the supplier is believed to be involved in supplying these products on a large scale across Maharashtra. The seized material is suspected to have been brought from Karnataka. 
The fresh raids come in the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi. The raid was conducted by a special team of the FDA officials who seized as many as four trucks of suspicious khoya and paneer stock.
 
As the festive season is underway, there is generally a huge demand of paneer and khoya. Reports suggest that officials received a tip-off about poor quality of paneer and khoya being supplied to the market from Karnataka, Gujarat and other states. Acting on the information, a big team of FDA officials raided a place in the city and seized the adulterated stock.
 
Following the seizure, FDA will send samples of all stocks to the laboratory for testing. Till the last report came in, the sale of these goods was stopped, reported Lokmat.

Tukaram Munde Effect? 

Since taking charge as Pune FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe the officer has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ towards adulteration in food. Mundhe has launched a massive crackdown in the city against food adulteration by raiding shops and other eateries violating norms. Several shops and commercial establishments dealing in food products have face steep fine for alleged violation. 

Crackdown to intensify during Ganeshotsav season

Meanwhile, Pune FDA has made it mandatory for sweet sellers to put original bills of purchase of khoya and paneer, expiry date and ‘best before’ label during the festive season. FDA commissioner Mundhe has given strict instructions to subordinates to directly file criminal cases against those violating the rules. Meanwhile, the authorities have warned that inspection campaign will be intensified during Ganeshotsav festive season.

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Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

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Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

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Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video
Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video
Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video
Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

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