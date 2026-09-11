Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

Tukaram Munde Effect?
Crackdown to intensify during Ganeshotsav season
Meanwhile, Pune FDA has made it mandatory for sweet sellers to put original bills of purchase of khoya and paneer, expiry date and ‘best before’ label during the festive season. FDA commissioner Mundhe has given strict instructions to subordinates to directly file criminal cases against those violating the rules. Meanwhile, the authorities have warned that inspection campaign will be intensified during Ganeshotsav festive season.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.