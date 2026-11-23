There is video of an altercation between a lady and members of the Uttar Pradesh police regarding VIP traffic restrictions in Lucknow. The woman can be seen pleading to be allowed to pass through the barricaded road as she has to buy medicines for her child who is left at home alone. She tells the police that he child is just two and needs his medicine. The officer can allegedly be heard saying “are bolo kam, mukhyamantri se badh ke ho tum. Bak***di kam karo.”

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, November 21, when extensive traffic restrictions and security arrangements were in place for VIP movement involving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Local reports also mentioned the Prime Minister’s presence in the city. The video began circulating widely on Sunday, November 22.

What the Uttar Pradesh viral video captures

Reportedly, the footage captures an argument involving a person recording or speaking and two uniformed police personnel, reportedly a sub-inspector and a constable. They were stationed along a barricaded, largely empty road.

The woman questions the restrictions and asks what would happen if someone was dying during the blockade. The officer is also reportedly heard saying that vehicles must stop for the Chief Minister’s convoy regardless of the circumstances.

Uttar Pradesh cop’s alleged remark sparks outrage

The officer’s alleged remark translates to: “Speak less, are you greater than the Chief Minister? Stop talking nonsense.”

Another line, “Koi mar raha hai toh hum kya karein” (If someone is dying, what can we do?), is also reportedly audible in the recording. However, local reports attribute this line to the chaotic exchange, and its speaker has not been clearly established.

While initial reports say the woman wanted to buy medicine for her child waiting at home, some local video reports describe the dispute as involving a woman patient trying to reach a hospital for medical care.

Questions over Uttar Pradesh VIP traffic arrangements

The incident has renewed discussion over the impact of VIP security arrangements on ordinary commuters and people seeking urgent medical assistance. However, the exact police station jurisdiction has not been officially specified in initial reports.

Disclaimer: NewsX has not independently verified the authenticity of the viral video, its audio or the circumstances surrounding the exchange.

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