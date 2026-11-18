A tragic accident in Manipur’s Imphal East district claimed the life of a 29-year-old Army captain on Wednesday. The vehicle carrying personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment reportedly fell into the Itam River, leaving three other soldiers injured.

The accident took place around 2 pm at Lamlai Challou. The injured personnel were rushed to BABINA Hospital for treatment. However, Captain Hanuman Ram died while undergoing treatment.

Army Captain Dies After Itam River Accident in Manipur

Police revealed that there were three other victims who were injured in the same incident. They are identified as Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, 24 years, Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37 years, and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19 years. According to reports, they are all in critical condition and are under treatment.

Three Myanmar Nationals Arrested With Drugs in Churachandpur

In another development, Manipur Police detained three people from Myanmar in Churachandpur district on Tuesday. This detention was carried out during an operation in Behiang village. The arrested men have been identified as Paukhanpiang Milun (38 years), Liansianminthang Milun (27 years) and Paukhantuang Milun (27 years). The first two hailed from Suangsang village in Myanmar, while the last one is from Teddim Township.

Over 10 Kg of Suspected Drugs Seized

The operation led to the recovery of about 7.4 kilograms of WY tablets and 3 kilograms of opium from their possession. In addition, three mobile phones and two Kenbo motorcycles have been confiscated.

A case has been filed against the three people under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act. Further investigation is being conducted regarding the recovery of the drugs.