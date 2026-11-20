Army Colonel’s father, aged 82, died after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in Kanpur. This incident took place on Thursday evening in the Nawabganj police station area. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Sachan. According to reports, he had been suffering from depression for several years. He had been living with his younger son and daughter-in-law in the CSA complex for the past three years. As the condition of Om Prakash deteriorated, his family took him to the LLR hospital. Unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment late Thursday night.

Who Was Om Prakash Sachan? Family Details Emerge

Om Prakash Sachan was the father of two sons. His younger son, Dr Ravi Sachan, lives in Kidwai Nagar Site-1 and works at Magariyar Community Health Centre (CHC) in Unnao. His daughter-in-law, Dr Archana, is an associate professor at Chandra Shekhar Azad University (CSA) in Kanpur.

According to Dr Ravi, his father had been living with him for the last three years. Before that, Om Prakash stayed with his elder son, Colonel Sunil Sachan, who is currently posted in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The family also lost Om Prakash’s wife, Rani Devi, three years ago.

Elderly Man Was Undergoing Treatment For Depression

According to Dr Ravi, the 82-year-old father was struggling with depression for several years and was receiving treatment from a psychiatrist. This Thursday, he finally decided to end his life after consuming a poisonous substance. Then his health started deteriorating, so his family took him to the LLR Hospital, where he lost his life despite going through medical treatment.

What Did Kanpur Police Say?

Nawabganj police station in-charge Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed the incident. According to the police officer, the elderly man died by suicide due to depression. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.