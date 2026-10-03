Army Jawan Rapes Fellow Soldier’s Wife In Ludhiana: Helps Family Get Quarters, Then Forces Her Into Intimate Relationship While Husband Was Away

A soldier has been accused of raping his fellow soldier’s wife at an Army camp in Ludhiana after allegedly using his position to help the family secure government accommodation. According to the woman’s complaint, the accused, a 25-year-old jawan posted with the 152 C Regiment, began visiting her home after helping her family get quarters at the CG Army Camp. The relationship later became intimate, but the woman alleges that he began pressuring her for sex and eventually forced himself on her.

Reports say that the woman’s husband is an Indian Army soldier posted in Jammu. She was staying at the government quarters with her daughter. The accused, who is himself married and has a daughter, allegedly continued visiting the house while claiming to help the family with their needs.

Ludhiana Army camp case began after quarters were arranged

Reportedly, according to the complaint, the accused’s family also started visiting the woman’s home after the quarters were allotted. The woman said she gradually became closer to the accused while speaking to him about help and other needs, and the two eventually developed a relationship.

The complaint alleges that the accused later began pressuring her to have sexual intercourse. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened that he would get her and her husband divorced if she told her husband about their relationship. The woman also alleged that he continued pressuring her after the incident.

Ludhiana guest room allegation dates to September 28

As per reports, the woman told police that on September 28, the accused called her to his guest room. After she reached there, he allegedly forced himself on her despite her objections. She subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint over the alleged sexual assault.

Police have registered a case based on her allegations. The accused has not been reported as arrested, and the allegations are part of the ongoing investigation.

Ludhiana police register BNS case on October 1

According to reports, division No. 5 police registered a case against the accused under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 1. ASI Paramjit Singh said the case was registered on the basis of the woman’s complaint and that police were investigating the allegations and facts related to the incident.

The Ludhiana police investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, the relationship between the two and the claims made in the complaint.

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