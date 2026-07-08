Around 16 People Trapped After Building Collapse in Pune’s Pimpri Chinhwad

A three-storey building, located at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant in Moshi, collapsed on Wednesday, July 8, due to heavy rain. As per initial reports, around 15 to 16 workers are trapped under the debris.

The bizarre incident took place at around 1.45 pm, leading to a large-scale rescue operation by the PCMC fire brigade. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also rushed to the site to help in the search and rescue efforts.

A senior fire brigade official stated that the team has started the rescue operation. “Some people are believed to be trapped under the debris, but it is too early to confirm the exact number or whether there have been any casualties,” the official added.

According to the officials, the building was the house of the civic body’s Waste-to-Energy project, and there were several employees working inside when the building fell. As the rescue operation is still underway, authorities have not shared any exact number of people who are trapped or reported any injuries.

Senior Officials Heading to the Spot

Civic and senior police officers reported that they were on the way to the site. The building’s surroundings are sealed off. The collapse’s reason is yet unknown. The number of people trapped in the debris has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

Building is Next to Waste Mound: PCMC Commissioner

The PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi stated that the building was located beside a mountain of waste. The early findings suggested that they continous rainfall has reduced the garbage mound, which has caused a slide onto the structure, and as a result, the building collapsed.

He also stated that there were 20 people in the building when the collapse happened. Four people managed to escape while 15 to 16 people are still inside. NDRF Team has reached the spot, and they are working with other teams there as the rescue operation is going on.