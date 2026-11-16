As Sugar Production Rises Nationwide, What Farmers in UP, Haryana Demand?

As the 2026–27 sugar season is progressing steadily and the production of sugar is rising rapidly, farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been demanding a sharp rise in minimum support price of up to Rs 600 per quintal. Currently, 313 sugar mills having have started crushing operations across the country.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded that state government increase sugarcane price to Rs 600 per quintal.

Currently, Maharashtra is leading the country in sugar production with 154 sugar mills having starting crushing operations. With this, the state has produced at least 18.51 lakh tonnes of sugar till November 15.

Just like Haryana, the farmers in UP are also up in arms demanding a rise in sugarcane MSP. In Shahjahanpur’s Tilhar area, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (Rashtrawadi) submitted a 14-point proposal to sugar mill management in the area and demanded that the sugarcane’s MSP be hiked to Rs 600.

With Uttar Pradesh being the politically sensitive state, the MSP of sugarcane is a political hot potato. So far, the UP govt has not announced sugarcane MSP for the current season.

This season 80 mills in Uttar Pradesh have started sugarcane crushing operations. The sugar production in the state currently stands at 2.10 lakh tonnes against 4.25 lakh tonnes last year. As the remaining 8 mills starts crushing operations, the sugar production is expected to rise.

In Karnataka, 56 sugar factories have begun operations so far and produced 1.40 lakh tonnes of sugar. This quantity is slightly lower than the corresponding period last year, when 68 factories were operational and collectively produced 1.46 lakh tonnes of sugar.

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a phased hike in sugarcane prices and offered farmers an increase over the next two crushing seasons. The price will be raised to Rs 430 per quintal for the 2026-27 season, followed by a further revision to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

Till November 15, the the production of sugar in the country has reached 23.59 lakh tonnes.

