Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected an interim bail plea filed by self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu. He had sought 20 days of temporary release on humanitarian grounds.

Asaram, 86, wanted to meet his 83-year-old wife, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His lawyers told the court that he was concerned about her health and wanted to be with her during the treatment. However, the court did not allow his temporary release.

Why Did The Court Reject Asaram’s Interim Bail?

A division bench of Justices Geeta Gopi and LS Peerzada considered a police report on Asaram’s wife’s health before taking a decision. The court had on Tuesday directed the police to verify her medical condition and submit a report. The report was later presented before the bench along with statements from the two doctors treating her.

According to the information placed before the court, Asaram’s wife had responded well to treatment. Her condition was described as stable. The doctors also informed the court that she was likely to be discharged from the hospital within two to three days.

Government Opposes 20-Day Temporary Release

The government opposed Asaram’s interim bail request. Its lawyer relied on the medical statements submitted before the court. The government argued that Asaram’s wife was receiving treatment at a multi-speciality hospital. She was also being looked after by relatives and her personal doctor. Based on these circumstances, the government said there was no need to grant Asaram temporary release from jail.

Asaram’s lawyers, meanwhile, had argued that both he and his wife were elderly. They sought 20 days of interim bail so that he could meet her while she was in hospital.

Court Allows Video Call With Wife

After considering the submissions and the medical report, the Gujarat High Court rejected the interim bail plea. However, the court provided another option. Asaram can seek permission from the jail superintendent to speak to his wife through video conferencing. This means he will not be released from jail, but he can request a video call with his wife.

Asaram Bapu’s 2013 Rape Case

Asaram is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted in a 2013 rape case. His latest plea was not his first request for temporary release. Earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court had also rejected another interim bail plea filed by him.