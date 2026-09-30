LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

Asaram Bapu had sought 20 days of interim bail to meet his 83-year-old wife, who is undergoing hospital treatment. The Gujarat High Court rejected the plea after reviewing her medical report.

Gujarat court denies bail to Asaram (Photo: ANI)
Gujarat court denies bail to Asaram (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 17:14 IST

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected an interim bail plea filed by self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu. He had sought 20 days of temporary release on humanitarian grounds.

Asaram, 86, wanted to meet his 83-year-old wife, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His lawyers told the court that he was concerned about her health and wanted to be with her during the treatment. However, the court did not allow his temporary release.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did The Court Reject Asaram’s Interim Bail?

A division bench of Justices Geeta Gopi and LS Peerzada considered a police report on Asaram’s wife’s health before taking a decision. The court had on Tuesday directed the police to verify her medical condition and submit a report. The report was later presented before the bench along with statements from the two doctors treating her.

According to the information placed before the court, Asaram’s wife had responded well to treatment. Her condition was described as stable. The doctors also informed the court that she was likely to be discharged from the hospital within two to three days.

Government Opposes 20-Day Temporary Release

The government opposed Asaram’s interim bail request. Its lawyer relied on the medical statements submitted before the court. The government argued that Asaram’s wife was receiving treatment at a multi-speciality hospital. She was also being looked after by relatives and her personal doctor. Based on these circumstances, the government said there was no need to grant Asaram temporary release from jail.

Asaram’s lawyers, meanwhile, had argued that both he and his wife were elderly. They sought 20 days of interim bail so that he could meet her while she was in hospital.

Court Allows Video Call With Wife

After considering the submissions and the medical report, the Gujarat High Court rejected the interim bail plea. However, the court provided another option. Asaram can seek permission from the jail superintendent to speak to his wife through video conferencing. This means he will not be released from jail, but he can request a video call with his wife.

Asaram Bapu’s 2013 Rape Case

Asaram is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted in a 2013 rape case. His latest plea was not his first request for temporary release. Earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court had also rejected another interim bail plea filed by him.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call
Tags: gujarat

RELATED News

Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

‘Identified By Tattoo’: Butcher Who Killed Vijayawada Woman And Body Chopped Arrested

15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka, Threatened Not To Tell Anyone

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

Prayagraj Woman Tied Rakhi to ‘Brother’ for 15 Years, Then Married Him; Father Declares Daughter ‘Dead’, Performs Last Rites

LATEST NEWS

Indian Captain Fights Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Prevents Possible Mid-Air Disaster Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight

Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested

PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: The Director Who Revealed Amitabh Bachchan Beyond The Angry Young Man

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

‘Casting Couch Still Exists’: Jodha Akbar Fame Lavina Tandon Reveals She Was Recently Asked To Compromise For A Film

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call
Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call
Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call
Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call
Asaram Bapu Begs For 20-Day Bail To Meet Wife In Hospital, Gujarat HC Says No, Allows Video Call

QUICK LINKS