7 Killed in Stampede at Ashok Dham Temple After Snapped Wire Sparks Panic Among Devotees in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai Stampede: Seven devotees were killed and more than a dozen injured after a stampede broke out at the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday morning. The tragedy unfolded around 6.45 am as a huge crowd had gathered at the Shiva temple for prayers on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month. A reportedly snapped electric wire fell, triggering panic among devotees. In the chaos that followed, people rushed through the crowded temple premises and several were caught in the crush. The injured were taken to Lakhisarai Hospital for treatment.

Ashok Dham Temple crowd surge overwhelms arrangements

As per reports, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the administration had made arrangements anticipating a heavy turnout, but the gathering became “unprecedented”. According to Kumar, pressure from the massive crowd caused a section of the barricading to collapse. Devotees then fell over one another, worsening the situation.

“We came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately,” Kumar said.

Ashok Dham Temple had witnessed fatal stampede in 2019

The latest incident has brought back memories of an earlier stampede at the Ashok Dham Temple complex. Reportedly, on August 12, 2019, another tragedy occurred during the Shravan month when one devotee was killed and around 15 others were injured.

That incident, too, occurred when the temple was witnessing a large gathering of devotees during the holy month. The recurrence of a fatal crowd incident at the Ashok Dham Temple complex has once again put the safety of devotees during major religious gatherings in focus.

Ashok Dham Temple tragedy follows panic among devotees

Monday’s incident began with the reported snapping of an electric wire, but the sudden panic quickly turned the gathering into a dangerous rush. With the crowd pressing against the barricades, a section eventually gave way, leaving people falling over each other.

The seven deaths and injuries at the Ashok Dham Temple have turned what was meant to be a major Shravan prayer gathering into a tragedy for families of the devotees.

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