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Home > Regionals News > ‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer

‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer

IPS officer Bushra Bano’s transfer in West Bengal has sparked a debate after a video in which she greeted viewers with “Assalamalaikum" and used “Inshallah” drew objections.

As the controversy grew, social media users came out in support of the officer, questioning whether a customary religious greeting should become an issue for a public servant. (Source:Screengrab)
As the controversy grew, social media users came out in support of the officer, questioning whether a customary religious greeting should become an issue for a public servant. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 16:12 IST

The transfer of West Bengal cadre IPS officer Bushra Bano has triggered a debate over religious expression, neutrality in public service and the conduct expected of government officials. Bano, a 2021-batch IPS officer, was transferred from her post as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kharagpur to Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police in an order dated September 14. The government order describes the move as being in the “public interest.”

What started the controversy?

The controversy followed a video in which Bano spoke about her journey to the civil services and offered guidance to UPSC aspirants. At the beginning of the video, she greeted viewers with “Assalamalaikum,” an Arabic greeting commonly used by Muslims that means “peace be upon you.” She also referred to expressions such as “Inshallah” while discussing her journey. Bano spoke about her preparation for the UPSC examination and the assistance she received from the Residential Coaching Academy at Aligarh Muslim University. She completed her PhD at AMU and had also worked in the Gulf before returning to India to pursue her civil-services goal. She cleared the UPSC examination in 2021 and joined the IPS.

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How Assalamalaikum Prompts Bano’s Transfer In West Bengal

The video drew objections from a group identified in media reports as the Hindu Legal Fund, which reportedly complained to the West Bengal Home Secretary over her use of Islamic expressions. Critics questioned whether such religious references were appropriate for a serving police officer. The timing of the complaint and Bano’s transfer has led to speculation that the two events were connected. However, the government’s transfer order itself does not state that her use of “Assalamalaikum” or other religious expressions was the reason for the posting change; it cites “public interest.”

Political reaction

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticised the development and urged the IPS Association to take note of the matter. Supporters of Bano have argued on social media that using a customary religious greeting does not, by itself, establish a lack of professional neutrality. The episode has therefore become a wider discussion about personal faith, official identity and freedom of religious expression among public servants.
Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

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‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer
Tags: Assalam AlaikumBengal transfer controversyBushra BanoBushra Bano controversyBushra Bano transferInshallahIPS Bushra BanoIPS officer transferIPS transfer rowWest Bengal IPS

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‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer

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‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer
‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer
‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer
‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer
‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer

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