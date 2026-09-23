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Home > Regionals News > Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’

Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’

A 29-year-old Army man was allegedly beaten to death in a road-rage attack in Mizoram’s Kolasib, with eight people arrested.

29-year-old Army man killed in Mizoram road-rage attack (Image: X)
29-year-old Army man killed in Mizoram road-rage attack (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 11:26 IST

A 29-year-old Army man travelling home on vacation was allegedly beaten to death in a road-rage incident in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on September 20. Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, who served in the Assam Regiment and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was travelling with his friend John Laltanpuia in a truck from Lengpui airport to their village, New Builum, when a minor traffic dispute turned violent. Zakaria died at the spot, while John suffered minor injuries. Police have arrested eight people, including two minors, in connection with the case.

Mizoram road rage began after dispute over wrong-side driving

Reports say that according to Zakaria’s mother Lalthazovi, the two men had stopped at a friend’s house in Bualpui for tea before continuing towards their village that evening. They later encountered another truck coming from the opposite direction on National Highway-306 between Bualpui and Thingdawl. The truck was reportedly driving on the wrong side because of poor road conditions.

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Witnesses said John, who was driving, confronted the truck driver and asked him to wait. At that point, around 20 youths belonging to a hockey team from Kawnpui arrived in a pick-up truck. They were reportedly returning after victory celebrations at a picnic resort near Thingdawl and were believed to be drunk.

Mizoram attack turned violent as youths allegedly thrashed three men

As per reports, the youths allegedly got out of their vehicle, pulled John from the truck and began beating him. Zakaria was attacked when he tried to intervene. Their friend Lalchawiliana, who rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, was also allegedly assaulted.

Zakaria’s mother said she had spoken to him shortly before the attack. He had told her they would reach home around 6:30 pm. When they did not arrive, the family called again and Zakaria said poor road conditions had delayed them. Soon after, Lalchawiliana informed the family about the incident.

Mizoram Army man had served since 2017 and supported his family

According to reports, Lalthazovi said Zakaria joined the Assam Regiment in 2017 and was posted in Srinagar. He was the second youngest of five siblings and had taken responsibility for supporting the family. His 80-year-old father, VL Duailova, is a former pastor, while his 60-year-old mother said both parents can no longer earn because of their age.

His younger brother Stephen Lalrinngheta works as a daily labourer, while his elder brothers and sister have separated from their parents and have families of their own. Lalthazovi said Zakaria had also taken loans to build their house.

“Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of our family. He was our everything as we can no longer earn a living since we are old. He had also taken loans to build our house. His death has left us devastated,” she told PTI.

Mizoram family seeks justice after Army man’s death

Expressing shock over his death, Lalthazovi said, “We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home.”

As per reports, she added, “We appeal to the authorities to ensure that those responsible are identified and given stringent punishment. We want justice for Zakaria.”

Police have arrested eight people, including two minors, while further proceedings into the road-rage attack are underway.

Also Read: 2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?    

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Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-1latest newsMizoram News

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Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’

Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’

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Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’
Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’
Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’
Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’
Assam Army Man Returning From Posting Intervened In Road Rage, Killed By Drunk Youths; Had Called Mother ‘Reaching Home’

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