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Home > Regionals News > Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage

Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage

The key accused, identified as businessman Gautam Baruah, along with his wife and friends, were detained after videos of the celebration went viral on social media, sparking widespread public outrage and intense online trolling.

Guwahati Businessman, Wife Arrested After Viral Birthday Celebration on Flyover Sparks Outrage.
Guwahati Businessman, Wife Arrested After Viral Birthday Celebration on Flyover Sparks Outrage.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 11:30 IST

In a strict crackdown on the misuse of public property, the Guwahati Police have arrested an Assamese businessman, his wife, and 12 others. The arrests follow a controversial midnight birthday party held on the newly inaugurated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover. The key accused, identified as businessman Gautam Baruah, along with his wife and friends, were detained after videos of the celebration went viral on social media, sparking widespread public outrage and intense online trolling.

Midnight Birthday Celebration Turns Costly for Couple

The incident took place around midnight on June 22, when Gautam Baruah organized a lavish birthday celebration for his wife right on the Guwahati flyover. The group had decorated a section of the bridge with balloons and a red carpet, parking multiple cars along the stretch to facilitate the party. However, within minutes of the video being uploaded online, netizens heavily trolled the event and tagged local authorities, demanding strict action against the group for blocking public infrastructure.

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Guwahati Police Detain 14 Under BNS for Public Nuisance

Acting swiftly on the viral footage, the Guwahati Police detained Baruah, his wife, and 12 guests who attended the gathering. A case has been registered against all 14 individuals under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public nuisance, obstruction, and endangering public safety. Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah stated that the gathering had blocked a public roadway and posed a severe risk to commuters using the bridge. Officials have indicated that the police have widened their investigation into the matter.

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Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage
Tags: Assam Birthday CaseAssam Birthday Party CaseGautam BaruahKumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover

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Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage

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Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage

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Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage
Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage
Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage
Assam Businessman, His Wife, Friends Held After Viral Birthday Celebration On Brahmaputra Bridge Sparks Outrage

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