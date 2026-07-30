Assam Floods To Worsen? IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain Across State Till August 1

According to the forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heavy to very heavy rains in Assam and other adjoining regions from July 30 to August 1, which has once again brought fears of floods in Assam. In view of the forecast issued by IMD, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an advisory asking people to keep themselves alert as the heavy rains, storms and severe weather activity may lead to flooding and landslides.

Weather alert as Assam floods threat extends to bordering districts

The warning also covers several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, including East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley. Rainfall in these regions could affect adjoining Assam districts such as Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur, increasing the Assam floods risk.

An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district. Similar alerts are in place for Nagaland’s Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts, with possible impact on neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

Rainfall forecast raises fresh Assam floods concerns

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm per day at most places in East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley. Isolated parts of Papumpare district could receive very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm per day, which may also affect nearby Assam districts and worsen the Assam floods situation.

Authorities warned that the prevailing weather could aggravate flooding, waterlogging, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides.

Advisory issued as Assam floods threat continues

ASDMA has urged residents in the affected districts to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been advised to plan journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

People living in low-lying and hillside areas have also been asked to watch for signs of flooding or landslides. The authority said weather updates and advisories will continue to be shared through its official website and social media platforms, urging the public to follow only official alerts as the Assam floods threat remains under close watch.

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