Assam Girl Found Dead After Texting ‘Too Many Men Around Me’; 20-Year-Old Travels To Visakhapatnam, Goes Missing On Train – What Happened?

A 20-year-old tribal woman from Assam’s Kamrup district, who travelled to Visakhapatnam with a dance troupe, was found dead beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district after going missing during her journey home aboard the Dibrugarh Vivek Express. The student of B Borooah College in Guwahati had been returning to Assam to appear for a bank examination scheduled for October 10. Her last messages to her family reportedly spoke of fear over the large number of male passengers surrounding her in the crowded train. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death and have not yet established whether she fell from the moving train or died under other circumstances.

Assam student’s last messages raise questions about her train journey

Reports say that the woman had travelled to Visakhapatnam for dance programmes after joining a dance troupe. On the evening of October 5, she reportedly tried to book a Tatkal ticket online for the Silchar Express, but her reservation was not confirmed, police said.

She then went to Visakhapatnam railway station and boarded the Vivek Express (Train No. 22503) for Assam. According to her mother’s complaint, she boarded at 11:50 pm on October 5. The train departed at 12:10 am and was scheduled to reach Guwahati at 9:05 am on October 7.

Family loses contact with Assam student after she reports feeling afraid

During the journey, the student reportedly told friends that the coach was heavily crowded and that she felt afraid because she was surrounded mainly by male passengers. In her last message to her family, she also said she was scared because there were many men around her.

As per reports, she remained in touch with family members and friends after boarding the train. Police said her family last spoke to her at around 1:30 pm on October 6. However, the family’s complaint records the last conversation at 2:39 am on Tuesday, October 6. Her phone later became unreachable before being switched off.

Assam student’s family seeks help as railway police launch search

Her mother approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati and also filed a complaint through the Railways helpline 139. Relatives contacted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police in Assam, seeking help to trace her.

Reportedly, Railway police began searching along the train’s route after her bag was found in the S2 coach. Her belongings were reportedly recovered from inside the train, raising questions about when and where she went missing.

Assam student found dead in forested area near Malayapuram

Her body was later recovered beside a railway track in Srikakulam district. As per sources quoted by NDTV, it was found in a forested area near Malayapuram in Andhra Pradesh. Railway police sources said the cause of death remains unknown.

Investigators are examining the scene, the position of the body, any injuries, witness statements, CCTV footage and communications she made before disappearing. They are also trying to identify an unidentified man seen with her on the Visakhapatnam railway platform and establish whether he had any role in the events that followed.

Reports say that Police have not conclusively determined whether the student accidentally fell from the moving train or whether other circumstances led to her death. A post-mortem examination and further forensic investigation are expected to help establish the cause of death.

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