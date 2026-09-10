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Home > Regionals News > Assam Man Beheads Wife: Who Is The ‘Sugar Daddy’ Threatened By The Accused

Assam Man Beheads Wife: Who Is The ‘Sugar Daddy’ Threatened By The Accused

Police are now questioning Goswami to establish the motive and are also investigating his alleged reference to a person he called his “sugar daddy.”

The case came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell from the apartment.
The case came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell from the apartment.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:00 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Assam, leaving residents stunned. A man identified as Ramanuj Goswami has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Riya Talukdar, and attempting to conceal evidence of the crime inside their apartment.

Wife Allegedly Killed With Sharp Weapon

According to police, Goswami allegedly attacked Riya with a sharp weapon before killing her and subsequently severing her head. Investigators said he also attempted to dismember the body and allegedly mutilated her face using scissors. Police have arrested Goswami, who reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Investigators are now trying to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the alleged murder.

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Severed Head Kept in Refrigerator

Police said the accused allegedly kept his wife’s severed head inside a refrigerator for around two days. The refrigerator was subsequently seized by investigators as part of the probe. Police also recovered a knife, scissors, clothes and other material that could be relevant to the investigation.

Neighbours Reported Foul Smell

The case came to light after neighbours reportedly complained about a foul smell coming from the couple’s apartment. The complaint prompted authorities to investigate the premises, leading to the discovery of evidence linked to the alleged crime. The incident has since caused considerable shock in the locality.

Police Probe the Murder

While Goswami has reportedly confessed to the killing, police are continuing their investigation to establish the motive behind the crime. Investigators are also examining references allegedly made by the accused to a person he described as his “sugar daddy”. Police are trying to establish the identity of this person and determine whether the individual has any connection to the case. The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the seized evidence and questioning the accused to piece together the circumstances surrounding Riya Talukdar’s death.
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Assam Man Beheads Wife: Who Is The ‘Sugar Daddy’ Threatened By The Accused
Tags: Assam crime newsAssam latest newsAssam murder caseGuwahati apartment murderGuwahati crime newsGuwahati murder caseGuwahati shocking crimeGuwahati wife murderRamanuj GoswamiRiya Talukdarwife murder Guwahati

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Assam Man Beheads Wife: Who Is The ‘Sugar Daddy’ Threatened By The Accused
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